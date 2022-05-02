Wellness Subsidiary of Music Company Behind Bridgerton and Stranger Things Soundtracks Launches Highly Curated Music Portal for Wellness Industry -- myndstreamspa.com

In Partnership with World's Top Spa Products Supplier, Universal Companies

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myndstream, the world's leading wellness music company, has partnered with Universal Companies, the world's top leading b2b supplier to the spa and wellness industry, to launch a subscription-based music service called myndstreamspa.com for the purpose of offering the highest quality curated spa music at reduced cost, while eliminating the licensing challenges spa owners face.

myndstreamspa.com, available through Universal Companies' sales channels, offers the wellness industry a music solution with playlists expertly curated at the intersection of art and science. The company draws on its extensive catalogue of mindfulness music, and engages its roster of current artists to create new works for the spa market with frequencies, tonalities, and tempos that research shows can have a direct effect on relaxation and mood enhancement.

This is in contrast to AI programmed, ad-filled and repetitive streaming music portals. It also eliminates the risk many spas and therapists unwittingly take by using their personal playlists commercially— which can result in fines for copyright violation.

And instead of the expensive monthly subscriptions for competitor business streaming platforms, the award-winning, research-backed wellness music curated by myndstream will be offered initially at a significant discounted price to spas, particularly for early adopters who are willing to provide feedback and help make the service even more effective.

myndstream's parent company, Cutting Edge Media Music, is the leading independent full-service provider of "music for moments" across the film, television, videogames and advertising industries and is responsible for commercializing the music in such high-profile productions as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The King's Speech, Drive, Sicario, and many more. myndstream is following in the footsteps of its parent by elevating the way we experience music, but this time for optimal, immersive audio wellness experiences.

"We partnered with Universal Companies to introduce this new purpose-built spa music portal," explains myndstream Marketing Director, Freddie Moross, "because our companies share a passion for putting the end-user experience first. We believe that bringing together the work of artists and researchers translates to the most effective and immersive musical audio tool on the market."

Harnessing the power of music for personal wellbeing, myndstream invites today's wellness-conscious listener to stream mindfulness wherever you are to reduce stress, experience deep rest, improve focus, and calm anxiety.

SOURCE myndstream