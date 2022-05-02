RBC to announce second quarter results on May 26, 2022

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada RY RY will release its second quarter results for 2022 on May 26, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations.
Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (EST) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910, passcode 1408176#). Please call between 8:20 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. (EST).
Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EST) from May 26, 2022 until August 23, 2022 at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 passcode 7934665#).
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
