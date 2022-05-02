FRESHY Footwear Brightens Up The Sneaker Scene With Debut Collection

The new brand breaks into the footwear industry with its mouth-watering, fuzzy 'Brites' sneakers

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FRESHY Footwear, the new, bold, and inclusive footwear brand, announces its premiere drop of its first-ever eye-catching sneaker collection, "Brites." Brites are designed to be a statement piece for every style, with their vibrant colors, specialty details and innovative textures that come together to create sneakers that are unrivaled in the industry. The collection is now available for purchase in the United States on freshyworld.com in six signature colors: Cherry Bomb, Orange Peel, Lemon Fizz, Lime Cordial, Blueberry Pie and Grape Vine.

"After seven years, we are thrilled to be launching FRESHY to the world and we cannot wait to see how the FRESHYWORLD community styles our Brites," said Flair, the assumed name of FRESHY's Founder and CEO. "We created FRESHY with a mission to be more than just another footwear brand - our vow as a brand is to shake up the status quo to fight complacency and fight for a future that perpetuates inclusivity."

With its creators working behind the scenes for nearly a decade, FRESHY is launching at a pivotal time in fashion history, ready to disrupt the market with its innovative design and uncommon fabrics. As the fashion industry navigates post-pandemic societal shifts, brands like FRESHY fit perfectly into place with bright colors and maximalist aesthetics that evoke a sense of the world's newfound appreciation of life.

Made with soft suede leather, the Brites feature top-of-the-line craftsmanship that delivers a unique, bold design unlike any other footwear brand on the market. Its iconic soles showcase the brand's logo, and the tongue of the sneakers delivers a special surprise: Swag, the bearded Unicorn, a brand character who lives in FRESHYWORLD. The signature sneakers are designed with comfort in mind and are "soft as a marshmallow" with a suede exterior. With gold accents and rainbow stitching, the shoes are designed to help wearers showcase their personalities and stand out amongst the crowd. Retailing at $275 USD, they will be exclusively available on the FRESHY website.

In addition to the Brites, FRESHY will also release a line of accessories including stickers, matches and koozies that amplify the brand's values of inclusivity, empathy, and freedom of expression. Because the brand is dedicated to fighting for a future that perpetuates inclusivity, all of the koozie proceeds will be donated to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

For more updates on the new brand and their debut line, visit FRESHY's website and follow on Instagram and TikTok .

To access the FRESHYWORLD interactive media kit and downloadable photos, please visit https://press.freshyworld.com/ and use password FRESHYWORLD to enter.

For all media inquiries, please contact gabriella@blndpr.com or devynne@blndpr.com.

About FRESHY

In 2015, FRESHY was created to produce exciting footwear that combines enticing textures, mouth-watering colors, and luxurious prints. FRESHY wants you to feel bold and confident when you walk into the room, and wants people to embrace being iconic, show off their personal flair and individuality. The brand is centered on embracing diversity, striving for equality, and fighting for social change. As a brand, FRESHY vows to shake up the status quo to fight complacency and fight for a future that perpetuates inclusivity. FRESHY wants you to embrace who you are and live your most bold and colorful life. To learn more, visit www.freshyworld.com .

