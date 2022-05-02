Demonstrate To Acquire Award-Winning Branding & Design Agency, DDW

Acquisition to springboard Demonstrate's brand strategy competencies across marketing and communications specialties

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Demonstrate, a leading minority owned, full-service marketing and communications agency, announced a definitive agreement to acquire the award-winning branding and design agency, DDW.

The acquisition will bring Demonstrate 25+ years of innovative brand story architecture and design chops, fresh insights, bold ideas and creativity, across its community of thinkers, brand storytellers and designers, and will bolster its client services across a broad array of strategic, design and integrated marketing services.

"In 2015, Demonstrate was established as a boutique earned media agency. Over the years, we've grown into a full-service collective, and have expanded our business with the times to offer our client partners services beyond the traditional arenas of advertising, public relations, social, digital, content and experiential," said Joey Hodges, Demonstrate Founder & CEO. "This strategic acquisition will accelerate our agency's long-term vision of full-service brand building, and bringing DDW under our roof allows us to continue the course."

In today's evolving marketing and communications ecosystem, it is more vital than ever for brands to tell their stories in unconventional ways and Demonstrate prides itself on breaking established industry rules and developing new strategies in service of its partners. DDW's deep history in brand strategy and story architecture, coupled with its design and packaging experience will further bolster Demonstrate's core competencies and position the agency as an end-to-end solution for brands of any size.

"We're excited to invite DDW to the Demonstrate family," said Sean DallasKidd, Demonstrate Partner and Chief Creative Officer. "DDW brings invaluable experience, resources and expertise, to enhance the agency's ability to develop rich, evocative and compelling brand stories and communications strategies driving business objectives and impact on behalf of our partners."

Despite a period of unprecedented global challenge in the past few years, Demonstrate has persevered to experience triple-digit revenue percentage growth with consistent upward momentum expanding company representation across the country. The agency has amassed top industry and business awards including a place on the San Francisco Business Times' Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area and Largest LGBTQ-Owned Businesses lists, in addition to being named in the inaugural PR Net 100. With DDW comes relationships with marquee brands including Amazon, Annie's Homegrown, AB InBev, Campbells, Energizer, House Foods, Nestlé, Sprint, Starbucks, The Clorox Company, think!, and Unilever.

The acquisition is expected to close later this month. For more information about Demonstrate and its expanded brand story and design capabilities, please visit wearedemonstrate.com.

About Demonstrate

Founded in 2015, Demonstrate is an independent award-winning, minority owned, full-service marketing and communications agency with headquarters in San Francisco and presence across the U.S. with offices in New York, New York, Miami, Florida, and Austin, Texas. Boasting a team of driven, imaginative, and solutions-oriented innovators, the agency partners with clients to navigate the current cultural landscape and align their initiatives with relevant trends and niche markets. Demonstrate excels at developing and executing insight-based, integrated marketing programs consisting of strategic brand communications planning, public relations, creative strategy and content production, influencer and social campaigns, bespoke experiential brand events and paid media amplification. For more information about the agency, please visit wearedemonstrate.com. Follow Demonstrate on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About DDW

Founded in 1995, DDW is an award-winning Bay Area based brand story and design agency with over 25 years' of experience helping clients of all sizes develop deep and meaningful brand stories, innovative brand identities and packaging design. For more information about the agency, please visit ddw.com.

Media Contact:

Zachary Barker

415-400-4214

335265@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demonstrate-to-acquire-award-winning-branding--design-agency-ddw-301536499.html

SOURCE Demonstrate