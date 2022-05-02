Ministers Pascale St-Onge and Diane Lebouthillier announce Government of Canada support for Ville de Sainte‑Anne‑des‑Monts

CED fueling community revitalization and creating the conditions for local economies to thrive as they rebound from the effects of COVID-19.

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities in Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. Across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, are announcing a non-repayable contribution of $294,174 for the Ville de Sainte-Anne-des Monts for its project to build a pump track-style cycling path. This path, to be built in the multi-sport park, will be designed for all types of bikes. This CED support, granted under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the city to proceed with cleaning up, preparing, and fitting out the site.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community public spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational facilities and programs. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families, and communities. The economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of local communities and their shared spaces.

"This initiative demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size, in every region. We have helped put small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery after the pandemic. It is now time to make living together a priority once again and support our communities so they can offer spaces where it will be good to come together and thrive. I am therefore delighted that we are investing in a project such as this one to build a bike path in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This is excellent news for Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. This project supported by CED will make it possible to revitalize the city's main street and improve outdoor spaces, enabling the local community to kick‑start its economy and bounce back from the effects of the pandemic."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"What good news for our young and not-so-young citizens! First let me highlight how ministers Pascale St-Onge and Diane Lebouthillier, as well as the team at CED, have helped enable today's announcement to be made so quickly and efficiently. Sainte-Anne-des-Monts' pump track project will improve our large public space, thereby enhancing the quality of the community's infrastructure. Our city has adopted a vision for its urban development and today, thanks to the Government of Canada's contribution, we are beginning a transition that will truly improve our residents' quality of life."

Simon Deschênes, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

