USATestprep and Education Galaxy Announce Strategic Integration and Rebrand to Progress Learning

An Expanded E-Learning Platform for K-12 Students, Teachers and Districts

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USATestprep, LLC, the nationwide leader in providing an online platform for grades 3-12 schools and districts with standards-aligned learning tools since 1998, and Education Galaxy, LLC, an online learning solutions provider of standards-based assessment and e-learning programs for K-8 since 2013, announced that the companies have completed the integration process to merge into a new, comprehensive K-12 platform. Slated to launch in Q3 in 2022 for the next school year, the new platform will be rebranded as Progress Learning and reflects the company's strategic direction to combine solutions. This allows them to scale new and improved curriculum offerings and personalized teaching tools for K-12 learning.

Together, the two companies will strengthen their mission as a supplemental learning resource for K-12 schools and districts in all 50 states to help students master their state-mandated educational standards and progress to the next level of their education - whether it is the next grade level or in supporting their post-secondary plans.

Progress Learning's new platform will create a seamless and robust K-12 solution for students, teachers, and district-level school administrators with engaging content and more product offerings. The web-based platform, which can be accessed from any web-enabled device, including tablets and smartphones, provides state and national standard-aligned assignments and assessments, personalized learning, remediation, adaptive intervention, and progress monitoring.

"We're excited to be bringing together over 25 years of educational expertise and classroom experience from USATestprep and Education Galaxy into one single-source, all-inclusive K-12 platform. Progress Learning will empower teachers and school districts alike to ensure their students master state standards and progress forward in their education, no matter where they are on their academic journey," said Will Clemens, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Learning.

Progress Learning's content is created by veteran classroom teachers, who are responsible for creating content that is aligned with standards in each state. The company constantly monitors the changes to state standards and item types and is up-to-date with instructional changes and requirements as they evolve.

"We believe combining USATestprep and Education Galaxy to form Progress Learning will lead to improved student educational outcomes," said Amy Brown, Chief Product Officer of Progress Learning. "We are a student-first organization with academic content created by educators who live and breathe education. By merging these two companies into Progress Learning, we can now extend that reach to both elementary, middle, and secondary education to impact the full learner lifecycle."

School districts nationwide are using Progress Learning as a powerful assessment tool to gauge students' performance. The platform's data-driven formative assessments and diagnostic testing tools allow teachers to monitor student mastery across all standards and determine the right learning paths for individual students or entire classrooms.

"We are currently using Progress Learning, formerly USATestprep, to write pre and post common assessments for summer school courses at the middle school level. The assessments will be created from the priority standards and what the teachers/content experts state is most important for moving to the next course level. From the seat of a former user of the Academic Performance Index, I love the power of writing an assessment that allows for questions based on specific state standards/indicators as well as Depth of Knowledge levels," said Director of Secondary Instructional Services Hannah Arnold, Anderson School District Five, Anderson, S.C.

Progress Learning

Progress Learning provides a comprehensive, standards-aligned instructional resource and content solution for grades K-12. Bringing over 25 years of education and classroom experience, Progress Learning has transformed the teaching and learning experience for thousands of school districts and millions of students by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, progress monitoring, and standards-aligned content created by veteran classroom teachers. Progress Learning has served more than 4 million students per year in 4,000 school districts nationwide across 50 states. More information can be found at progresslearning.com .

