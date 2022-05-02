Lawful Interception Market Size to Reach USD 22.64 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Lawful Interception Market is Segmented by Solution (Devices, Software, and Services), Component (Mediation Devices, Routers, Intercept Access Point (IAP), Gateways, Switch, Handover Interface, and Management Server), Network Technology (VoIP, WLAN, WiMAX, DSL, PSTN, ISDN, Mobile Voice Telephony, and Mobile Data), Communication Technology (Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, Facsimile, Digital Pictures, Data Downloads, and File Transfer), and End User (Government and Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Networking Category.

The global lawful interception market size was valued at USD 2.69 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 22.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the lawful interception market

The growth of the lawful interception market is expected to be driven by an increase in the number of criminal activities, an increase in the volume of data traffic, and a security threat due to advancements in VoIP.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET

The rise In the number of criminal activities is expected to drive the growth of the lawful interception market. As the number of criminal and terrorist activities around the world has increased, so has the need for technologically advanced crime detection technologies and favorable lawful interception legislation. To combat and control crimes like terrorism, domestic crimes, and cybercrime, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies use lawful interception to study suspects' communication data. The suspect's intercepted data is transferred to intelligence agencies by network operators and service providers, and a warrant is issued by the legal authority. The monitoring centers analyze forensic telecommunication data collected from service providers (SPs) and internet service providers (ISPs) to extract general information for law enforcement authorities about the suspect's groups, activities, and associations in order to track and monitor illegal activities.

The amount of data transmitted over communication channels has increased at an exponential rate. The increased use of smartphones, particularly in Asian countries, will fuel the growth of data traffic. Voice calls can now be made in offices using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Individual consumers prefer to communicate using data-based services rather than traditional phone or mobile voice calls. Because of the exponential growth in packet data volume, cybercrime and data breaches have become more common. The government and other organizations use cyber data interception to protect national security. As a result, the lawful interception market is being propelled by two main drivers: an increase in data traffic and security concerns.

The concept of virtualization is gaining traction around the world as cloud computing advances. Modern data centers are becoming more virtualized, allowing vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools.

Furthermore, advances in data-based communications have resulted in the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the growth of the global lawful interception market. Mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to help security agencies protect and preserve consumer interests. Aside from that, governments in both developed and developing countries are rapidly implementing lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog data. Furthermore, a number of companies are engaged in the research and development of cloud-based interception solutions.

LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the service segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of skilled workers and the need to maintain the security and functionality of the software.

Based on network technologies, the VOIP segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 24.5 percent from 2019 to 2026, owing to an increase in the adoption of efficient telecommunication technologies in countries like Japan, Korea, and China, which has resulted in an increase in data-based communication.

Key Players

AQSACOM Innovating Intelligence

BAE Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fire Eye

Incognito software system Inc.

JSI Telecom

NICE Systems

SS8 Incorporation

Siemens AG

Utimaco GmbH

