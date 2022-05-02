Simplicity Continues Its Growth Trajectory with the Acquisition of Financial Security Associates and Welcomes Paige Blair as a Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), one of the nation's leading financial products distribution businesses, today announced the acquisition of Financial Security Associates ("FSA"), a Raleigh, NC-based firm specializing in life insurance, annuity, and disability income. Founded in 1993 by industry veteran Dwight Carter, FSA has grown from a small regional organization to a national company. FSA is the 34th financial products distribution business to join Simplicity.

FSA will continue to serve their clients under the leadership of Paige Blair, while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

"We have come to know Paige and the FSA team as dedicated professionals with a commitment to client service," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Paige, like FSA's founder Dwight Carter, provides personalized service in support of independent agents and agency partners, and FSA is well aligned with Simplicity's business. We are excited to welcome Paige to the Simplicity partnership."

Simplicity's newest Partner, Paige Blair, added, "My father founded this business in 1993 and I joined him five years later. We are proud of the solid, effective organization we have built, and feel confident that our partnership with Simplicity will give us access to extensive marketing resources that will best position us for success in supporting our agents and agencies and their respective clients for years to come."

"Since beginning my insurance career in 1969, I have been fiercely committed to independence and entrepreneurialism and I believed that clients were best served by independent insurance agents," said Dwight Carter. "The reason I'm so pleased with FSA's transition to Simplicity is that I know Simplicity is committed to providing institutional support to independent distribution. I am excited for Paige and the next chapter for FSA."

About Financial Security Associates

Financial Security Associates, founded in 1993, is committed to supporting independent agents throughout the U.S. in their pursuit of life insurance, annuity, long-term care, and disability income.

From national marketing organizations to general agencies to personal producers and property/casualty agents, FSA meets the needs of all independent agents, and offers producer programs designed to provide superior compensation with the industry's lead carriers.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial products distribution companies, which has had 34 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Financial Security Associates). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com Alex Timeus Simplicity Group P: 201-987-7176 / E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplicity-continues-its-growth-trajectory-with-the-acquisition-of-financial-security-associates-and-welcomes-paige-blair-as-a-partner-301536319.html

SOURCE Simplicity Group