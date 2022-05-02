A3 Global Partners with Northeastern University to Accelerate Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Battery Lifecycle Extension Technology

A3 Global renewed its collaborative relationship with Northeastern University to research, develop, and commercialize instrumentation and methodologies for extending the lifecycle of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries.

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of transportation, announced today that it has renewed its collaborative relationship with Northeastern University to research, develop, and commercialize instrumentation and methodologies for extending the lifecycle of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries.

A3 Global will provide funding and internship opportunities to Northeastern University students for work in the Smotkin Lab, under the direction of Professor Eugene S. Smotkin. The Smotkin Lab researches the discovery of better materials for clean energy sources and processes through electrolytes and electrocatalytic materials. Reconditioned and/or rebalanced batteries can enter the automobile aftermarket or be repurposed for solar energy storage or lower power traction (scooters, bicycles, etc.).

Dr. Smotkin was also the founder of NuVant Systems, which was acquired by A3 Global in January 2022. Collaboratively with NuVant, Northeastern University initiated the field of the spectroscopy of fuel cell electrodes under normal operating conditions, now coined operando spectroscopy. The Northeastern-A3 Global team will extend operando methods to hybrid and electric vehicle batteries to identify reversible failure modes that can be mitigated by advanced instrumentation and artificial intelligence. This will provide exciting research opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students at Northeastern University.

A3 Global will leverage this partnership in its goal to become the world leader in hybrid and electric aftermarket transportation solutions.

About A3 Global

A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future of transportation. For more information, visit ww.a3global.com. Media contacts: Aaron Poynton, info@a3global.com

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-driven lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

Our locations—in Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; the San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Toronto; Vancouver; London; Portland, Maine and the Massachusetts communities of Burlington and Nahant—are nodes in our growing global university system. Through this network, we expand opportunities for flexible, student-centered learning and collaborative, solutions-focused research.

Northeastern's comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs—on-campus, online, and in hybrid formats—lead to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools. Among these, we offer more than 140 multi-discipline majors and degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers.

