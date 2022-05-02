At 39.5% Global CAGR of Metaverse Market Size Worth $400.5 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Metaverse Market accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 47.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain income of almost US$ 400.5 billion in 2028. Apparently, Metaverse Industry is set to record humongous gains of about 39.5% in timespan of 2022 to 2028. With 5G, cloud computing, and edge computing becoming a citadel of modern technological domain, the market for metaverse is expected to expand leaps & bounds in coming decade. Apart from this, large-scale implementation of metaverse technology in video gaming and virtual reality is likely to expand scope of growth of metaverse market in upcoming years. In addition to this, other slew of applications of metaverse tools include Online Shopping, social media, events & conferences, digital marketing, and testing & inspection activities. This, in turn, is slated to generate new growth avenues for metaverse market in near future. Nonetheless, cyber-attack threat is the key concern that will impede growth of metaverse market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Metaverse Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Metaverse Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 39.5% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Metaverse Market was valued approximately USD 47.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 400.5 Billion by 2028.

Rise in use of metaverse into gaming industry in countries such as the U.S. will proliferate size of metaverse industry in North America.

. North America over forecasting years can be credited to rise in acceptance of new technology in countries such as the U.S. and Canada .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Metaverse Market- By Product (Hardware, Software, and Services) By Platform (Desktop and Mobile), By Technology (Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR)), By Offering (Virtual Platforms, Asset Marketplace, Avatars, and Financial Services), By Application (Gaming, Online Shopping, Content Creation & Social Media, Events & Conferences, Digital Marketing (advertising), Testing & Inspection, and Others), By End Use (Fashion, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, Education, Automotive, Travel & Tourism, Manufacturing, and Finance): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Metaverse Market: Overview

Metaverse is termed as a graphically enhanced virtual space having some amount of verisimilitude where individuals can work, shop, play, and socialize. Furthermore, metaverse components focus on 'presence' concept. In addition to this, metaverse is a network of 3D virtual spaces focusing on social links. Reportedly, the term is also described as hypothecation by internet as a single & universal world enabled through utilization of virtual reality & augmented reality. Many kinds of metaverses have been developed for popular utilization. For instance, virtual world tools such as Second Life.

Furthermore, metaverse is one of the buzzords in domain of technology and this insight will bring a paradigm shift in internet era with whole ecosystem of firms making it a future reality. In addition to this, 5G networks, cloud computing, and edge computing will help metaverse concept a reality in near future.

Industry Dynamics:

Metaverse Market: Growth Dynamics

Rise in use of metaverse into gaming industry in countries such as the U.S. will proliferate size of metaverse industry in North America .

Surge in expansion of metaverse industry over forecasting timeline is subject to rise in focus on integration of physical & digital worlds through use of internet. In addition to this, rise in popularity of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality has prompted expansion of metaverse market. Furthermore, metaverse tool has enhanced web experience through setting up of virtual world in which customers are engaged into different activities such as immersive gaming, socializing, carrying out business, purchasing & selling virtual real estate along with enjoying immersive entertainment. All these aforementioned aspects will drive expansion of metaverse industry over ensuing years.

Furthermore, rise in purchase of digital assets with use of cryptocurrencies will culminate into humungous demand for metaverse over years ahead. In addition to this, rise in business to business and business to consumer activities has opened new growth avenues for metaverse market. However, rise in cyber-terrorist activities can put brakes on expansion of metaverse industry..

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , The Sandbox declared that it has entered into business alliance with Warner Music Group for introducing first music themed world in metaverse

, The Sandbox declared that it has entered into business alliance with Warner Music Group for introducing first music themed world in metaverse In April 2022 , Mid-Cap IT company Mindtree announced that it is raising allocation of funds in creating solutions that can reinforce consulting-led offerings to customers. The CEO of firm stated that Metaverse offering will facilitate customers in accelerating & optimizing its transfer into meta economy.

Global Metaverse Market: Segmentation

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Segment To Lead Technology Landscape By 2028

Growth of this technology segment in 2022-2028 can be credited to use of metaverse technology in 3D virtual environments in synchronization with AR & VR tools. Apart from this, AR and VR integrate with metaverse for creating a virtual presence. Furthermore, AR as well as VR are projected to be next-gen technologies and hence segment will gain traction over coming years.

List of Key Players of Metaverse Market:

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Roblox Corporation

Unity Technologies Inc.

ByteDance Ltd.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

The Sandbox

Microsoft Corporation

NetEase Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 47.49 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 400.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 39.5% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Meta Platforms, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies, Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Nextech AR Solutions Corp., The Sandbox, Microsoft Corporation, NetEase, Inc., and Epic Games, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6995

Regional Dominance:

North American Metaverse Market To Account Lucratively Towards Regional Market Size By 2028

Growth of metaverse market in North America over forecasting years can be credited to rise in acceptance of new technology in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, rise in number of startup firms set up in sub-continent will further contribute towards regional market surge in ensuing years. In addition to this, huge presence of gaming as well as metaverse businesses in region including Epic Games, Inc., The Sandbox, and Nvidia Corporation will pave a way for expansion of metaverse industry in sub-continent. Rise in use of metaverse into gaming industry in countries such as the U.S. will proliferate size of metaverse industry in North America.

Global Metaverse Market is segmented as follows:

Metaverse Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Metaverse Market: By Platform Outlook (2022-2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Metaverse Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Blockchain

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Metaverse Market: By Offering Outlook (2022-2028)

Virtual Platforms

Asset Marketplace

Avatars

Financial Services

Metaverse Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation & Social Media

Events & Conferences, Digital Marketing (advertising)

Testing & Inspection

Others

Metaverse Market: By End Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Fashion

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Automotive

Travel & Tourism

Manufacturing

Finance

Metaverse Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

