Sunbird® Power IQ® Delivers Enhanced Zero-Configuration Analytics

SOMERSET, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbird Software, the global innovator in second-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, today announced the general availability of its latest Power IQ® release.

With Release 8.1, Sunbird provides customers with dramatically enhanced pre-built visual analytics capabilities. Power IQ now comes out of the box with a whole set of brand-new interactive charts and improved navigation to make it even easier for data center managers to extract actionable insights from the power and environmental data they collect.

"Zero-configuration analytics is one of the key pillars of Sunbird's second-generation DCIM strategy," said Herman Chan, President, Sunbird Software. "With modern visual analytics built into Power IQ, we empower data center managers to quickly get the information they need for informed power capacity management."

New Out of the Box Analytics Create a Data Driven Culture That Simplifies Data Center Management

New comparison analytics allow customers to easily measure data center elements in relation to one another. They can select the series they want to compare (i.e. data center, room, row, rack, rack PDU), a time period, and a minimum, maximum, or average reading to compare trended data. For example, a customer can now chart the watts for all racks in one data center over a 24-hour period to gauge how much power their racks are consuming compared to each other and identify potential issues.

New environmental analytics make it easy to assess the temperature and humidity at the data center, floor, or room level. Customers can view trend charts of all temperature and humidity sensors and see how they compare to warning and critical thresholds. This chart allows customers to see if they have a hot spot forming or are overcooling the data center so they can maintain uptime and increase efficiency.

At the rack level, customers can now see all their sensors and their statuses in one easy to understand chart. With this chart, customers can know at a glance if they have a potential issue in any given rack. Customers can also compare their A-side PDU and B-side PDU outlet by outlet and easily see PDU details such as name, state, current, power, and trend.

At the rack PDU level, new charts include a three-phase balance chart that allows you to see the load on each of phase as they relate to your thresholds and a rack PDU circuit breaker chart that allows you to see the circuit breaker load as it relates to capacity and thresholds. These charts provide for better decision-making so that customers can safely increase efficiency without introducing risk of downtime.

At the device level, customers can see the load of each device by outlet, making it easy to see how the load is spread across two or more power supplies.

All new visual analytics come out of the box with no configuration required and can be easily exported as reports.

Power IQ 8.1 includes a technology refresh that dramatically improves ease of use. Customers can now work on multiple objects at the same time with a new multi-tab functionality. Scrolling has also been greatly reduced with a new page layout that includes a new subpanel design.

Additional new features and enhancements an OS upgrade to improve security, enhanced bulk configuration ability for Starline® meters, auto-discovery of all outlets on Starline meters, and the ability to run natively on Amazon Web Services®.

