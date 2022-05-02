D2 Solutions and Senderra Specialty Pharmacy launch UltraTouch™, a network collaboration to improve market access for patient services for specialty medications

D2 Solutions and Senderra Specialty Pharmacy launch UltraTouch™ network to improve the patient experience

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D2 Solutions, a leading healthcare consultancy and technology provider is pleased to announce that Senderra Specialty Pharmacy is a member of the D2 UltraTouch™ network. According to David Suchanek, D2 EVP of BioTech, Specialty and Technology, "We live in an environment where Patients, as consumers, expect the same immediate response environment as they experience in other consumer interactions. The development of the D2 UltraTouch™ network is in direct response to manufacturer and specialty pharmacy input and feedback on the challenges of patient enrollment for manufacturer patient service and assistance programs for targeted specialty medications."

To create earlier awareness and patient adoption of valued manufacturer-sponsored patient service or assistance programs, D2 has created a network of high-performing pharmacies that incorporate innovative technology to ease the administrative burdens of enrollment while providing an enhanced patient experience.

"Senderra Specialty Pharmacy is excited to be an inaugural member of this new UltraTouch™ technology", says Stephen Lund, Chief Clinical Officer. "Our current best in class patient care platform, CarePath™, will only be enhanced with this unique onboarding and communications tool designed to reduce any traditional time to treatment delays. This is truly a technology that will result in better patient care, and better therapeutic outcomes."

"The combination of QR code enrollment and digital patient engagement technology enables UltraTouch™ network pharmacies to support patients with unique convenience and personalization that perfectly complements the specialty medication management process," said Kirby Eng, D2 VP Digital Solutions Business Development.

Adds Mr. Suchanek, "Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical manufacturers seek a consistent high- quality experience for patients enrolled in their patient service and assistance programs, and our UltraTouch™ network provides exactly that". D2 will continue to provide enhanced consulting and ongoing technology services that meet the constantly evolving demands of our clients.

About D2

D2 Solutions empowers healthcare leaders with a unique combination of SaaS solutions and deep consulting expertise. We bring pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, pharmacies & support providers, and patients together, empowering manufacturers to bring therapies to market faster and pharmacies to bring those therapies to the patients who need them. We lead manufacturers through the commercialization process, adding value to Trade & Distribution, Market Access & Reimbursement, and Patient Services. We also stand with pharmacies and hospital IDNs, providing the guidance they need to achieve compliance and licensure, solve regulatory challenges, and better connect with patients. Our proprietary technologies move clients even closer to their goals, finding that one point where everything moves forward.

For more information on D2, please visit http://www.D2rx.comhttp://www.d2rx.com

About Senderra Specialty Pharmacy:

Senderra is a national specialty pharmacy, serving patients with challenging and ongoing medical conditions through provision of specialty medications, clinical expertise and support services.

We dedicate ourselves to designing and executing a model to serve the needs of our patients and partners (Prescribers, Pharma and Payers) in order to make a difference and effect positive outcomes.

Senderra offers specialized treatments for more than 15 specialties including gastroenterology, immune system disorders, dermatologic diseases and more.

The combination of our trained team of patient care and clinical specialists, proprietary technology and high-touch, partner-focused protocols ensure better outcomes and a better, streamlined process for clinics.

As a national specialty pharmacy, Senderra is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the NABP, exceeding top standards and providing reliable services to our patients, physicians and partners.

For more information on Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, please visit https://www.senderrarx.com/.

