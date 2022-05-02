DCAC is BACK for 2022 - LIVE and IN-PERSON at the ACL in Austin

The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) will hold its 7th Annual event September 27-28 in Austin.

The annual event is considered one of the most popular and well-attended events for professionals in the data center industry. Unlike other tradeshows, DCAC provides a unique mix of networking opportunities, interactive content and fun events including concerts, celebrity appearances and golf outings.

"We want the people in our industry to think of DCAC as the place to be for the best content, networking, and entertainment," said Kirk Offel, the co-founder of DCAC. "Our industry is in hyper-growth mode and there is so much for us to reflect on and determine the best ways to address the incredible opportunities and challenges we face – DCAC is the perfect place to do this."

DCAC will take place at the Moody Theater Austin City Limits (ACL) venue in Austin. The venue serves as the stage for the longest-running music program in television history, hosting everyone from Willie Nelson to BB King to Foo Fighters. It has been enshrined as a Rock & Roll Landmark in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

"DCAC is back at ACL again this year," said David Isaac, co-founder of DCAC, "After coming off a banner year in 2021, we are looking forward to seeing everyone again, talking about the future of the data center industry, and having some fun."

DCAC will take place September 27th and 28th.

For more information and to register to attend or sponsor, please visit http://www.dcac-live.com.

About DCAC

The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is an annual event for professionals in the data center industry that combines unmatched networking opportunities, interactive content and unique entertainment. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees and sponsors over the course of two days in some of the most iconic venues in the United States. To learn more, please visit dcac-live.com.

DCAC launched the DCAC Revolution podcast earlier this year to have more meaningful conversations with leaders and pioneers from the data center world to get to better understand their background, perspective, motivation, and passion for the industry. Guests have included Peter Gross, Justin Tinoco, Bill Kleyman, Laramie Davis, Sam Huckaby. Check out the latest podcasts here: dcacrevolution.com

