Campus Life & Style Awarded Management of The Lex in Lexington, KY by WFI

Campus Life and Style announces it has been awarded the management of The Lex, a 649-bed purpose-built student housing community which serves the students at the University of Kentucky

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campus Life & Style (CLS), one of the nation's leading operators of student housing communities, today announced it has been awarded the management of The Lex, a purpose-built student housing community serving the students at the University of Kentucky. Built in 2008, The Lex includes a mixture of one, two, three, four-bedroom units and has recently completed a $2.5 million renovation and community upgrade.

Just one mile from the University of Kentucky, the community offers upgraded features and superior amenities that other student-living communities can't compete with. Within their impressive living spaces, you'll find new interior details such as designer lighting fixtures, updated cabinetry, 55" TVs in each unit, and granite countertops. Residents are able put their cooking skills to the test in the communities' spacious kitchens with subway tile backsplashes and stylish pendant lighting.

Coupled with upgraded amenities and finishes, The Lex provides complimentary internet and cable, as well as GE washer and dryer sets. Fully furnished options are also available to help make sure that the resident has a truly hassle-free, maintenance-free experience.

"We are honored that our client, William Fideli Investments (WFI), has continued to see the real value generated by CLS," stated Jim Sholders, Chief Executive Officer of CLS. Mr. Sholders added, "CLS brings an unparalleled attention to detail and a hands-on approach to every property and market, resulting in market leading occupancies and rent growth. We are excited once again to partner with WFI on another deal in order to create the same value for their assets as we have for ours." WFI is a Boston based real estate private equity firm focused on investments within market rate, and specifically, the student housing sector.

The CLS team has built a best-in-class operating platform consisting of exceptionally talented personnel dedicated to providing residents with industry-leading customer service. CLS is the only student housing management company in the U.S. to have participated in The Forbes Travel Guide's global training platform focused on five-star hospitality and concierge services. CLS' select third-party management offering provides clients with an unmatched level of attention, along with unsurpassed talent, knowledge, creativity, and standards of excellence.

About Campus Life & Style

Founded in 2015, Campus Life & Style is Vesper Holdings' property management subsidiary based in Austin, Texas. As one of the largest student housing operators in the industry, CLS manages a portfolio consisting of 60 communities that total over 28,000 beds. CLS' senior leadership team features one of the most experienced and respected line-ups of student housing professionals in the United States. CLS is helmed by industry veteran Jim Sholders. Prior to joining CLS, Mr. Sholders served as a top executive at American Campus Communities (ACC) and was responsible for the overall fiscal operations, asset management, leasing, and personnel supervision of ACC's entire owned portfolio.

For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit clsliving.com.

About WFI

Founded in 2012 and based in Boston, MA, WFI is a private real estate investment firm focused on student and conventional housing. WFI's current portfolio of student communities stretch from Maine to Texas and aggregate to more than 5,000 beds.

For more information about WFI, please visit WFInv.com.

