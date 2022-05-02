Topo Chico Hard Seltzer® Makes Its Much-Anticipated Arrival in Canada

The clean, crisp taste of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer makes its Canadian debut today

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Countless brands launch to fanfare in the United States, never to cross the Canadian border. But, Canadians can finally celebrate the arrival of an American cultural phenomenon: Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Today, the American fan favourite is hitting store shelves in Canada.

Since arriving in the United States in 2021, the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brand skyrocketed to a #4 position in the category nationally, despite only being available in 15 markets for most of the year.

"As Canadians, we often ask why we don't get some of the products we see exploding in popularity around the world. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is one of those products, but we're not letting this one get away," explains Leslie Malcolm, Brand Director, Seltzer, Flavour and Emerging Growth, Molson Coors Beverage Company. "We're bringing the crisp, clean taste of this cultural phenomenon to the masses, and we know Canadians are going to love it."

Chances are, anyone who has travelled to the United States or Mexico, has seen Topo Chico - the mineral water with a cult-following and more than a century of Mexican heritage. The legend of Topo Chico Mineral Water begins with a Mexican emperor in the 1400s, who searched far and wide to find waters to restore vigour, strength, refreshment and joy. Once found, he named the water after its mountainous source, and the story continues to intrigue fans around the world to this day. The mineral water was brought to the United States in 1987 only to reach cult status, thanks in part to its limited availability across Texas and California. The Coca-Cola Company acquired the brand in 2017 and has helped it become nationally available in the United States.

The immense fandom for Topo Chico Mineral Water was created because of its refreshing taste. It's been called stunningly thirst slaking and made with a confident, intense carbonation. The legend of the brand continues to evolve as a staple in culture, known as the drink of choice for some of the most famous names in entertainment.

"The Topo Chico brand is beloved in the United States and people around the world have begun to celebrate and enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer since its inception in 2020," said Janki Gambhir, Group Director, New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Company North America. "It's the right time to introduce the Topo Chico brand to Canadians and for Molson Coors to bring the refreshing taste of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to Canada, just in time for summer."

The Topo Chico brand has become known as a beloved, clean and crisp hard seltzer. In more than 22 countries around the world, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has now arrived in Canada (with the exception of launching in Quebec). It is available in four distinct and unforgettable flavours: Strawberry Guava, Tropical Mango, Tangy Lemon Lime and Exotic Pineapple. Starting today, Canadians can refresh their summer drink menu by grabbing it at their local select liquor stores.

Molson Coors entered an exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Canada in October 2021. To learn more, please visit: https://www.topochicohardseltzer.ca/

About Molson Coors

About The Coca-Cola Company

