Join method in supporting Up with Women to Create Positive Change

Premium planet-friendly and design-driven home, fabric and personal care brand partners with national charity to support women and gender-diverse individuals in need
TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, method is launching method for Change, a platform dedicated to driving change by making it joyful, every day, and addictive, using the power of creativity to dissolve the barriers to doing good. method will be kicking off this initiative by partnering with Up With Women/Exponenti'elles – a national charity with a mission to help recently homeless and at-risk women and gender diverse individuals build a sustainable pathway out of poverty and reimagine and reinvent themselves.
For the month of May, Canadians can visit any major retailer where method is sold and pick-up a bottle of method Hand Soap. 50¢ from each bottle sold between now and May 31st will go toward supporting Up With Women, up to $20,0000, to help fund their coaching program.
"We are incredibly proud to partner with method on this campaign to tell our story and support the work we do at Up With Women to help those in need break the cycle of poverty and escape homelessness," says Lia Grimanis, CEO of Up With Women. "This partnership with method was a natural fit, because like us at Up with Women, they also believe that with a little creativity, confidence, and coaching, we can all make a positive change."
Up With Women helps hundreds of people across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia rebuild their lives by providing one full year of free, one-on-one professional coaching, as well as monthly group support sessions, access to industry standard career development and strength assessment tools, and ongoing support from program managers. This model has consistently proven successful in helping vulnerable women and gender diverse individuals find economically viable work, build promising careers, become fully independent and break the cycle of poverty and homelessness for future generations, with 1-in-5 who finish the program earning over $40,000 per year.
For more information on method or Up with Women, visit https://methodproducts.com or www.upwithwomen.org.
method (methodproducts.com) is the pioneer of design-driven home, fabric, and personal care products. From its inception, method has actively championed for diversity and sustainability, as well as applying design and creativity as powerful tools for change. method recently launched "method for change", a campaign inviting every single person into their mission of building a better, more fulfilled world by bridging intention and impact and putting change within reach of everyone.
