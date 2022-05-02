MINISTER OF MENTAL HEALTH & ADDICTIONS, CAROLYN BENNETT TO SPEAK AT NATION-WIDE WALKATHON IN OTTAWA TO COMMEMORATE WORLD MATERNAL MENTAL HEALTH DAY

The Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative (CPMHC) is holding its first national fundraiser walkathon - Flora's Walk for Perinatal Mental Health - on May 4th, 2022
OTTAWA, ON , May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative (CPMHC) is holding its first national fundraiser walkathon - Flora's Walk for Perinatal Mental Health - on May 4th, 2022, coinciding with World Maternal Mental Health Day. For a list of walks happening across Canada click here: https://cpmhc.ca/2022/04/28/details-for-floras-team-walks-happening-across-canada/
In Ottawa, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, MP Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety, and Dr. Vera Etches, Medical Officer of Health for Ottawa Public Health will all be speaking at the kick-off ceremony leading into the walk. MP Damoff will be presenting a statement in the House of Commons on Flora's Walk and World Maternal Mental Health Day later that day.
WHAT: National fundraiser walkathon - Flora's Walk for Perinatal Mental Health
WHERE: In Ottawa, at Lansdowne Park, South Court (inside Aberdeen Pavilion if raining), 1015 Bank St., Ottawa (Walks taking place across Canada: https://cpmhc.ca/2022/04/28/details-for-floras-team-walks-happening-across-canada/)
WHEN: Wednesday May 4th, 2022 at 9:30am
WHO: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Honourable Carolyn Bennett
ACTIVITIES: Walkers will meet at above location; dignitaries to speak at 9:30am; walk to commence at 10am and follow route path around Lansdowne Park.
For full press release and details: https://cpmhc.ca/press-releases/
SOURCE Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative
