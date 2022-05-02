Elevator Service, LLC Enters Columbus, OH Market, Further Expanding its Midwest Platform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and COLUMBUS, Ohio , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service LLC ("ESI"), a leading elevator service provider in the Midwest, announced today that it has expanded its business into the Columbus, OH market. This expansion marks ESI's second entry into the Ohio market and ESI's fourth new market in the last six months.
ESI will operate in Columbus through a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Moseley Elevator Service. Dan DeVault will take on the role of President and Sarah Powell as Director of Sales. Dan comes from a 3rd generation elevator family, and his grandfather founded Moseley Elevators, Inc. in 1955 – a leading independent elevator company that was based in Columbus for 40 years. Dan has been deeply rooted in his hometown of Columbus, and he will continue to uphold the Moseley brand in his role as President of the Columbus market. Prior to joining Moseley Elevator, Dan spent the last 2 decades in general management and sales positions with large international elevator companies.
"ESI's reputation of placing customers and employees at the forefront will be welcomed by the Columbus market. Columbus is hungry for a high-caliber independent elevator service provider, and ESI will fill that need with the launch of Moseley Elevator. It is a privilege to grow with this team and I am thrilled that the Moseley name is now part of the ESI platform," Dan said.
ESI was founded over 30 years ago and has been family-owned since its inception. Today, ESI currently operates in the five markets of Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toledo and now Columbus, and will continue its growth by partnering with leading Independents in attractive markets and recruiting talented elevator mechanics, executives, and salespeople. Brett McCay, President of ESI, said, "We're excited to find experienced, like-minded entrepreneurs who share our values and our focus on customer service, and we welcome Dan, Sarah, and Moseley Elevator to the ESI platform."
About ESI
ESI has served Michigan since 1987, performing elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing required by the State of Michigan to the commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential markets. ESI's team of highly skilled technicians and experienced staff can design, install, and maintain elevator systems that keep its customers' buildings running efficiently with the utmost respect for customers' operations. For additional information, visit www.esigr.com/
About Moseley Elevator Service
Moseley Elevator Service is an elevator maintenance, repair, construction and modernization company based in Columbus, Ohio, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESI. The Company will serve commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential customers. Moseley Elevator Service is an active member of the Elevator Contractors of America (ECA), and all of its technicians are certified by the National Elevator Industry. For additional information, visit www.moseleyelevator.com
