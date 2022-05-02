Safran Aircraft Engines Selects Ansys Simulation Software to Support Sustainable Next-Generation Aircraft Engines' Development

Safran Aircraft Engines will employ Ansys' leading simulation solutions for an improved, end-to-end structural and thermal simulation workflow in new aircraft engine programs
/ Key Highlights
- Ansys will support Safran Aircraft Engines commitment to develop sustainable technologies with advanced simulation tools for structural and thermal design and validation
- Safran Aircraft Engines will reduce development time and cost for cutting-edge aircraft engines solutions by leveraging Ansys' robust and predictively accurate solvers
- The collaboration will enable pioneering structural design advancements for the aviation industry
PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading aircraft engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines will implement Ansys' ANSS industry-leading finite element analysis (FEA) tools as an end-to-end structural and thermal simulation solution in new programs for developing next-generation aircraft engines. The integration will support aviation sustainability efforts while advancing Safran Aircraft Engine's productivity and cost-efficiency.
Safran Aircraft Engines will deploy Ansys Mechanical FEA software for design and validation in the CFM RISE1 technology Program, which is driven by the worldwide aviation industry commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Simulation is an important technology to accelerate the development of novel, sustainable-by-default technologies, while also upgrading existing technologies to meet energy efficiency standards.
As such, the RISE program will leverage Ansys' robust simulation tools to support three main technology pillars, including an advanced open fan architecture, new materials, and hybrid electrification capabilities to enable the reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by more than 20% compared to today's most efficient engines.
"Ansys' best-in-class simulation software and deep understanding of the challenges of our industry will enable us to support our engineers to develop sustainable technologies for our future aircraft engine programs," said Michel Brioude, vice president of engineering, research, and technology at Safran Aircraft Engines. "By leveraging Ansys' tools, Safran Aircraft Engines will benefit from improved usability, a streamlined workflow, and a set of technologies that enables scalability and optimizes our research and development process through virtual prototyping."
Thermal and mechanical engineers at Safran Aircraft Engines will harness Ansys' simulation solutions for advanced engine developments, including sophisticated structural designs such as an open unducted fan, upgraded composite material to combat higher temperatures, and hybrid electrification to lower emissions. Additionally, high-fidelity solver features such as fluid–structure interaction capabilities and faster solve times will allow Safran Aircraft Engines to slash development time with a significant reduction in simulation workflow compared to the company's previous FEA tools.
"Safran Aircraft Engines is a world leader in aircraft engine manufacturing, delivering top-of-the-line equipment, and Ansys is a global leader in simulation, providing top-quality FEA software for structural analysis and technology," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "After many years of close collaboration, we are thrilled to announce that Ansys simulation software will now help Safran Aircraft Engines engineers design groundbreaking innovations for aircraft engines that meet sustainability standards, while reducing development time and costs to better serve the aviation industry more quickly and efficiently."
Ansys will offer technical support to Safran Aircraft Engines as they integrate the software in current and future developments.
/ About Ansys
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.
Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
ANSS–C
/ Contacts
Media
Mary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
Investors
Kelsey DeBriyn
724.820.3927
1 Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines.
SOURCE Ansys
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.