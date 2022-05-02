Virtana Named in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling

Enterprises Need to Support Multi-Cloud Deployments Currently Stressing Processes and Toolsets

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling. The report states "The cloud management tooling market continues to evolve; this results in expanded options and more complex decision making for I&O leaders managing workloads across multi-cloud environments."

The complete 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling, published on 11 April 2022 by Dennis Smith, Padraig Byrne, is available for Gartner members here.

The report further states that "Enterprises are intentionally and unintentionally needing to support multi-cloud deployments, which is stressing their current operational processes and tooling that is often focused on a single environment."

As cloud adoption gains momentum globally, public cloud has been the preferred option. However, a hybrid cloud model, leveraging a mix of public and private clouds, is becoming the new industry norm, especially for organizations dealing with sensitive data. This is where businesses need to ensure they have sufficient visibility tools to both monitor, secure, and manage their data - while optimizing both activity and spend.

The report further states that "the main use cases continue to be around both cloud governance and resource management as enterprises seek to ensure that they do not overspend or leave themselves vulnerable to security breaches. Improper governance and/or resource management can lead to dissatisfaction with cloud migrations."

Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana, said: "I've been face to face with customers the last few weeks and not only do our customers have hybrid and multi-cloud environments—they're continuing to evolve. We are more determined than ever to help with that evolution by simplifying the complexity of their multi-cloud environments so that they can focus on accelerating digital transformation for their businesses. We believe our inclusion in this Gartner Cloud Management Tooling Market Guide shows we're on the right path – bringing valuable multi-cloud solutions to enterprise customers."

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage multi-cloud. Learn more at virtana.com/products/multi-cloud-management/

Virtana's latest AI-powered cloud solution, Virtana Optimize, radically simplifies management of hybrid cloud IT infrastructure by optimizing cost, capacity, and performance in real time on an ongoing basis. Companies can try Virtana Optimize for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

