ZenToes Announces Brand Partnership with US Olympian Molly Huddle Alongside Launch into Walmart Stores

The Fast-Growing Foot Care Brand Will Reach New Audiences Through Social Media and Nationwide Distribution
BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenToes announced today that Molly Huddle has signed a 4-month brand partnership deal with the rapidly growing, Washington based, foot care company.
The partnership coincides with the launch of ZenToes' bestselling foot care products in more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country.
During this partnership, Huddle, a record setting US Olympic runner, and soon to be first time mother, will share on her popular Instagram profile, how ZenToes helps keep her running comfortably while she maintains her active lifestyle. Huddle gives tips and tricks for working out at home, preventing athletic injuries and shows how she stays active during her pregnancy using an assortment of ZenToes foot care products.
While you don't have to be a two-time Olympic athlete like Molly Huddle to benefit from ZenToes' foot care line, the company has seen a recent increase in popularity with everyday runners, hikers, and athletes across the board. ZenToes gel toe caps are a must-have solution to prevent toes from rubbing inside shoes and boots, and ZenToes' wide assortment of shoe inserts help cushion sensitive feet from the impact of running and even standing for long periods of time.
Following a successful clinical trial which resulted in 94% of users stating they would recommend ZenToes' best-selling toe spacer to friends and family; Walmart stores have picked up the product along with four additional items from the ZenToes top performing foot care line. These products are now available in Walmart stores across the country.
For the latest news, follow @mollyhuddle and @zentoes on Instagram.
About ZenToes:
ZenToes products provide fast, holistic pain relief for common foot conditions like bunions, calluses, corns, overlapping toes and ball of foot pain. We're passionate about living an active, balanced, and pain free life at every age. Founded in 2015, ZenToes is Women Owned and WBENC Certified. Our products are distributed with dignity and purpose by individuals with diverse abilities at Opportunities, Inc in Wisconsin. ZenToes offers over 100 different products which are sold online at www.ZenToes.com, and through its retail partners including Walmart, Target, Amazon, CVS Pharmacy, and more.
SOURCE ZenToes
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
