Kovitz Adds Experienced Portfolio Manager in Chicago

Key hire expands investment depth as part of firm's strategic growth plan

CHICAGO , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC ("Kovitz"), a value-based wealth management firm headquartered in Chicago, is pleased to announce the hiring of Matt Hayner, CFA®, as part of the firm's strategic growth plan.

With 20 years of industry experience, Hayner joins the Core Equity Strategy investment team as a Portfolio Manager in Chicago, expanding the tight-knit team of tenured senior investment professionals. Hayner joins Mitchell Kovitz, CPA, CFA®, Joel Hirsh, CFA®, Bryan Engler, CFA®, Jason M. Petitte, CFA®, and Jonathan Shapiro, CFA®

The Core Equity Strategy, which was launched in 1997, focuses on achieving superior risk-adjusted returns by implementing a private owner investment philosophy with a multi-year time horizon. The Core Equity Strategy investment team believes it is only possible to have a high degree of confidence in investment decisions if each team member's incentives are aligned with those of their clients, resulting in the vast majority of the team's liquid net worth being invested in Kovitz strategies.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join our team in Chicago. His extensive investment and asset management experience will help support our clients' growing portfolio needs to identify long-term equity investments and achieve their financial goals," said Hirsh.

Earlier this year, Kovitz named four new principals – including Engler to the role of portfolio manager – and promoted six others within the firm. Over the past year, Kovitz has made 21 hires to bolster its wealth management and asset management services to clients nationwide.

"I'm honored and excited to join the investment team at Kovitz. I've long admired the investment-centric culture and people at Kovitz, and I am eager to contribute to the momentum the firm is experiencing," said Hayner.

Hayner is the seventh firm hire this year, with additional team growth expected.

A North Shore of Chicago resident, he is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He received his MBA in finance from the University of St. Thomas.

About Kovitz

Kovitz is an independently-managed, registered investment adviser, providing advisory services since 2003. Based in Chicago, Ill., with offices in Madison, Wis., and Orange County, Calif., Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and financial professionals to sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages approximately $7.7 billion in client assets, as of March 31, 2022. https://www.kovitz.com/

