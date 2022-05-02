In New Partnership, L.L.Bean and Mental Health America Prioritize the Power of Going Outside

Outdoor retailer going "off the grid," unplugging from social media for Mental Health Awareness Month

FREEPORT, Maine, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, outdoor retailer L.L.Bean is going "off the grid" and going back to where it all started: the outdoors. Beginning May 2, the company will pause posting across all social channels for the full month, and will wipe its Instagram clean, leaving behind a few resources encouraging people to get outside — however, wherever and whenever they can.

As part of the initiative L.L.Bean also announced a $500,000 grant and two-year partnership with Mental Health America. This partnership will help reach people through community-based, mental health programs, research and multimedia campaigns aimed at creating connection and inclusion in the outdoors and uncovering the benefits of time spent outside on mental wellbeing.

Studies have shown spending time in nature has significant benefits, including greater creativity, lower levels of stress, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety. Spending time in green spaces, such as a park or other natural environment, for as little as two hours per week, has been shown to have a significant positive impact on both physical and psychological health.

"For more than a century, L.L.Bean has helped enable people to get outside, based on the belief that experiences in nature help bring out the best in us," said Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman and great-grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean. "Now, research confirms what we have always felt intuitively: Going outside is critical for our individual and collective well-being. We are so enthusiastic to partner with Mental Health America to help more people experience the restorative power of the outdoors in their daily lives."

According to Mental Health America's President and Chief Executive Officer Schroeder Stribling, reprioritizing time in the outdoors is a simple, powerful act. "Even a simple walk outside can lower your risk of depression, strengthen cognitive function and increase focus. All of these effects improve our mental health and well-being at a time when we need it most," Stribling said. He added, "Our busy schedules can make it seem impossible to find a few minutes for the outdoors. The good news is that it does not take much to reap the benefits – ten minutes outside here and there will add up over time and lead to better mental health."

Gorman added, "For those who want to focus on their well-being, spring is a great time to explore the power and beauty of natural life around us. Whether reengaging with nature by having lunch outside, taking a walk around the neighborhood or hiking up a mountain, L.L.Bean invites everyone to take time to head into 'the great open spaces' this May and beyond to see what nature can teach us all."

For additional information on Mental Health Month and to explore Mental Health America's resources visit www.mhanational.org/may. For more information on L.L.Bean's partnership with Mental Health America visit Inside L.L.Bean.

About L.L. Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2021, L.L.Bean donated $6.2 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates 56 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 24 stores in Japan and eight stores in Canada in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

