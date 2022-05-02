Applications for the Well-Being Trailblazer Awards open, targeting companies making an impact in workplace health and wellness

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archetype and Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) announce that applications for the second annual Well-Being Trailblazer Awards are now live and open through May 31, 2022. The award recognizes future-focused products, tools, and solutions that have made meaningful contributions to workplace health and employees' abilities to lead healthy, resilient, and fulfilling lives.
US-based companies in the middle-market segment, who qualify based on team size, revenue, or lives impacted as listed on the application guide, are encouraged to apply for the award. Applicants will be judged across four criteria: measurable impact, innovative vision, market leadership, and achievement and growth.
In 2021, four companies were recognized as Well-Being Trailblazers for designing best-in-class solutions for holistic well-being: LearnLux, Peerfit, Wellview, and Unmind. Winners were featured in a live, virtual event hosted by Archetype and WELCOA, where founders and industry leaders came together to discuss the future of workplace health. This year, the winners are invited to an in-person awards ceremony at the 2022 WELCOA Summit in Chicago.
In addition to complimentary VIP admission to the 2022 WELCOA Summit, winners receive exposure to hundreds of HR leaders, wellness professionals, and benefits decision-makers. The prize package also includes PR opportunities and publicity amongst WELCOA's network of 30,000 well-being professionals and industry leaders to help spur growth.
Do you think your company or a company you know could be a 2022 Well-Being Trailblazer? Apply or nominate today!
About Archetype: Archetype is a consulting and investment firm that aspires to make work better for 50 million people. Through a unique co-innovation approach, we engage a vibrant ecosystem of clients, advisors, investors, and colleagues to help every person in the workplace thrive and enable sustainable growth for businesses.
About WELCOA: WELCOA is one of the nation's most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30-year history, more than 4,000 corporate members, and 30,000 additional members and subscribers, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.
Questions?
Contact Diana Herst at awards.committee@wellbeingtrailblazer.com
SOURCE Archetype
