Grower's Ally Announces Cannabis Industry Veteran Brian Keenan as Director of Cultivator Partnerships

SARASOTA, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grower's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp, today announced the appointment of Brian Keenan as Director of Cultivator Partnerships.
"I'm excited about the impact Grower's Ally products can have on our industry," said Brian Keenan, Director of Cultivator Partnerships. "After using Grower's Ally in my operation and recommending it to commercial operations, I saw firsthand how clean and effective the formulas are."
Keenan is an industry veteran with over three decades of experience in cannabis, including roles in retail hydroponics, facility design and plant cultivation. Keenan is a proponent of education, committed to the highest levels of customer service for both cultivators and retail partners.
"Grower's Ally is positioned for growth as the cannabis industry continues to evolve," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Grower's Ally. "Brian brings a deep understanding of plant cultivation, including IPM processes, as well as first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by hydroponic stores and experience working with distributors."
Availability
Grower's Ally formulas are available on growersally.com and in hydroponic stores nationwide.
Media Contacts
Grower's Ally
Danielle Gallagher: danielle@sarasotagg.com, 1-800-550-6259
About Grower's Ally
Trusted solutions for cultivators. At Grower's Ally, we're committed to keeping your cannabis and hemp plants healthy with safe and effective pest control formulas. For more information, visit growersally.com.
SOURCE Sarasota Green Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.