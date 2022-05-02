Grower's Ally Announces Cannabis Industry Veteran Brian Keenan as Director of Cultivator Partnerships

SARASOTA, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grower's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp, today announced the appointment of Brian Keenan as Director of Cultivator Partnerships.

"I'm excited about the impact Grower's Ally products can have on our industry," said Brian Keenan, Director of Cultivator Partnerships. "After using Grower's Ally in my operation and recommending it to commercial operations, I saw firsthand how clean and effective the formulas are."

Keenan is an industry veteran with over three decades of experience in cannabis, including roles in retail hydroponics, facility design and plant cultivation. Keenan is a proponent of education, committed to the highest levels of customer service for both cultivators and retail partners.

"Grower's Ally is positioned for growth as the cannabis industry continues to evolve," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Grower's Ally. "Brian brings a deep understanding of plant cultivation, including IPM processes, as well as first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by hydroponic stores and experience working with distributors."

Availability

Grower's Ally formulas are available on growersally.com and in hydroponic stores nationwide.

Media Contacts

Grower's Ally

Danielle Gallagher: danielle@sarasotagg.com, 1-800-550-6259

About Grower's Ally

Trusted solutions for cultivators. At Grower's Ally, we're committed to keeping your cannabis and hemp plants healthy with safe and effective pest control formulas. For more information, visit growersally.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growers-ally-announces-cannabis-industry-veteran-brian-keenan-as-director-of-cultivator-partnerships-301535856.html

SOURCE Sarasota Green Group