Surgical Retractor Market Size to Reach 3.82 billion by 2031| Surgical Retractor Industry to grow at a CAGR ~7% by 2021 to 2031 |Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surgical Retractor Market is expected to clock US$ ~3.82 billion by 2031 owing to the growing number of surgeries coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growth Factor

In an effort to maintain their position in the market, the prominent players are continuously making an effort to launch novel and advanced surgical retractors.

For instance, in December 2020, JUNE Medical partnered with Vivo Surgical to launch the Galaxy II LUX self-retaining ring retractor with light. The device combines JUNE Medical's Galaxy II retractor with Vivo Surgical's KLARO light that can be mounted on the retractor via a purpose-designed clip, giving surgeons better access and a clearer view of the surgical site, and eliminating the disadvantages of using overhead lighting or personal head torches.

The global surgical retractor market has been analyzed from four different perspectives–Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global surgical retractor market has been segmented into two categories depending on type, viz. hand-held retractors and self-retaining retractors. The self-retaining retractors segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2020, owing to its benefits over hand-held retractors. Unlike hand-held retractors, self-retaining retractors do not need an assistant to hold them in place.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global surgical retractor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America commanded the largest share of the global surgical retractor market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as the developed healthcare infrastructure, rising aging population coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures, and presence of the prominent players in the region are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global surgical retractor market are: -

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

BD

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Integra LifeScience

Cooper Surgical Inc

Globus Medical

Among others

Surgical Retractor Market Segmentation: -

Type

Hand-Held Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors

Application

Abdominal Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Obstetric& Gynecological

Cardiovascular Applications

Urological Applications

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 CAGR Value ~7% Market Size by 2031 USD 3.82 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.81 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 100 - 120 Segments covered Type, Application, and End-User

