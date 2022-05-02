TACO BELL CANADA HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL HIRING PARTY

The brand invites job seekers to attend hiring fair, with several job openings across the country

VAUGHAN, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Taco Bell Canada announced its popular hiring party is returning for its second annual year. Taking place at more than 55 Taco Bell locations across Canada during May, the popular quick service brand is looking to fill a number of job openings, including part-time and full-time team member and management positions.

On May 5, interested candidates can visit a participating Taco Bell location for an on-the-spot interview. Each interview will take approximately 15-20 minutes, and as an incentive for their time, Taco Bell is offering participants free menu favourites to-go (while supplies last) upon completion of their interview.

"Following the success of our walk-thru hiring experience last year, Taco Bell is excited to partner with franchisees to host our second annual hiring party and bring even more job openings to Canadians," said Devon Lawrence, Senior Marketing Manager. "The hiring party is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet with team members and experience Taco Bell's unique culture firsthand. It gives us so much pride to create job opportunities within our communities, while expanding the Taco Bell Canada family."

Whether employees are simply looking to start their first job at Taco Bell, or stay with the brand for longer-term career growth, Taco Bell restaurants offer a variety of roles, including cashiers, service champions, shift supervisors and drivers. Taco Bell is always on the hunt for teammates who have a friendly, positive and helpful attitude and are excited to embark on or continue a career in customer service.

Collaborating closely with its franchisees, Taco Bell has pivoted its roles and recruitment efforts over the last few years. This year's goal is to hire over 100 team members across the system for the hiring parties on May 5 as Taco Bell looks ahead to more restaurant re-openings, re-models and new builds throughout 2022.

Open roles will vary depending on each restaurant's needs but will include positions at all levels. Candidates who are interested in applying for Taco Bell roles near them can visit www.tacobell.ca/en/hiringexperience for more information.

*For complete details on what benefits are available, please check with the store manager at the time of application.

