Veem Announces Expanded Payment Options to Help SMB's Combat Inflation Concerns

The latest set of robust card payment options and faster ACH gives small businesses even more control over cash flow.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veem, a leading provider of global B2B payment solutions, today announced the rollout of new functionalities including enhanced card options and faster ACH, allowing small businesses more flexibility in how they pay and get paid to manage cash flow.

Credit cards are an essential tool for small businesses to manage cash flow and Veem is expanding their card offerings to allow the small businesses they serve to easily accept cards without having to set up a merchant account. Veem also enabled faster ACH, allowing their SMB clients to easily manage their payment delivery time from three business days to one business day, providing greater control of domestic payables.

A recent survey conducted by Veem in March revealed that 33% of small businesses are cutting back on purchases to keep expenses down and manage cash flow amid inflation.[[i]] With rising prices affecting small and medium sized businesses globally, Veem's enhanced payment capabilities provide flexible domestic and international payment options to give businesses more control over paying and getting paid.

"Giving small businesses total control over how to best manage their cash inflows and outflows is a necessity for companies looking to better navigate the current inflation pressures," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "Amid this current macroeconomic uncertainty, businesses are looking to optimize cash flow effectively and with as much flexibility as possible. Veem's expanded card capabilities and the ability to select faster ACH, are purpose-built solutions for SMBs looking to take control of their payments and part of our enhanced portfolio of payment options. We are excited to offer small business owners with yet another set of tools that simplifies the payments process."

In addition, Veem and Visa are collaborating to bring more control, choice and optionality to their cash flow management suite by including Visa credit cards and Visa Direct for real time [[ii]] money movement and access to send money around the world. Veem's expanded functionality and work with Visa will be discussed at NACHA's Smarter Fast Payments Conferencehttps://payments.nacha.org/ on May 3, where Veem CEO Marwan Forzley will be speaking on a panel with Jay Darnell, VP, Head of B2B Fintech Partnerships at Visa Business Solutions and Nicole Stiller, VP, Product Management & Commercialization, Visa Direct. The in-person session, "A New Wave of Global Money Movement for Small Businesses," will take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee on May 3 at 2:00pm CST. There will also be a Remote Connect Virtual Event on Monday, May 23 at 2:00pm ET.

For more information, please visit: http://www.veem.com.

About Veem

Veem helps businesses save time and optimize cash flow by simplifying the way they send and receive payments domestically and internationally. Trusted by more than 500,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem uncomplicates the end-to-end AP/AR process with seamless integrations to leading accounting software, real-time tracking on payments and cost-effective, flexible payment options. Now businesses have the power to pay how they prefer and eliminate friction with customers to get paid faster. Veem is headquartered in San Francisco, California–for more information visit veem.com

[[i]] 2022 Veem Quarterly State of Small Business Report: Grappling with Inflation Pressures, March 2022, n=829.

[[ii]] Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region

