Comm100, leaders in digital omnichannel customer engagement, have announced a partnership with Creative Parking Concepts, LLC headquartered in Nashville, TN

CPC and Comm100 join forces to broaden their portfolios and diversify their customer base, while enabling greater customer success.
VANCOUVER, B.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comm100 is excited to announce a partnership that brings together true omnichannel software and forward-thinking technology solutions for the commercial parking industry.
"Excellent customer service is imperative in today's competitive climate, especially when human resources are more time-constrained than ever. The Anytime CX partnership with Comm100 will allow us to provide customers with tools to enable consistent, repeatable, and trackable customer service processes across multiple digital channels. The need for great tools in this space is universal across all verticals and markets, and Anytime CX is best-in-class." Todd Albert, CEO and Co-Founder of Creative Parking Concepts.
No downtime, seamless support, a customer-focused platform and MaximumOn™ technology ensures customers get answers — any time, anywhere. Supported with the management, implementation, and ongoing maintenance of the solution, the need for businesses to juggle multiple vendors is eliminated.
"We invest in partners because collaboration is innovation. Blending our expertise with our partners enables a mutually successful business relationship and the best user experience for our clients. What is particularity exciting about the Creative Concepts Parking partnership is the opportunity to further support digital transformation requirements for customer service while improving customer satisfaction, lowering operational costs and increasing revenues." Kevin Gao, CEO, comm100.
About Comm100
Comm100 is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that enables established organizations in higher education, government, banking, healthcare and insurance to accelerate transformation to digital CX excellence by engaging with customers the right way across every channel. Easily shift between human and human-like AI-powered bots with our easy-to-use, feature-rich, proven platform (14 years and 500 million messages served). With an extensive partner network and a highly rated customer success team, Comm100's frictionless, easy set-up, deployment and onboarding, accelerates your time to value.
About Creative Parking Concepts
CPC is a value-added reseller and integrator of hardware and software solutions with over 200 customers in 9 states. Our customer-base includes municipalities, universities, healthcare, hospitality, commercial real-estate stakeholders, general contractors, and parking operators. Founded in 2010, our business model is based on the recognition that successful technology solutions are driven by people, supported by great technology. Therefore, our approach to doing business is highly consultative.
Media Contact
Tammy Lynne McDonald, www.comm100.com, 1 16048129004, tammy.mcdonald@comm100.com
Mark Sudbury, Director of Sales and Marketing, Creative Parking Concepts, LLC, (615) 473-1656, mark@creativeparkingconcepts.com
SOURCE www.comm100.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
