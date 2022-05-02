Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Passenger Brands and Commercial Offers in Canada and the U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Michelin North America is announcing price increases across its brands ranging from 5 to 12% on the majority of passenger and light truck replacement tires and service offers, up to 9% on motorcycle tires, and up to 12% for on-road and off-road commercial products and service offers.
These increases will be effective on orders invoiced starting June 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada.
Price changes may vary across specific products, channels and countries within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented to dealers, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by May 15 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.
Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs. Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide a variety of industries—from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 22,500 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)
SOURCE Michelin North America Inc.
