Mercer Advisors Ranked the Top Investment Manager Based in Colorado

National RIA firm ranked by the Denver Business Journal as the number one investment manager in the state, with over $37 billion in total assets managed

DENVER, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm, announced today that the firm has been ranked by the Denver Business Journal as the number one investment manager based in the state of Colorado.*

The Denver Business Journal, a leading business publication serving the great state of Colorado and the West, maintains an active number of lists of, "The largest and most influential players defining our local economies." The Denver Business Journal's researchers compile rankings from original and often exclusive data sources to determine the leading companies in important categories.

"Being ranked number one in our home state is extremely gratifying," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "We've chosen Denver for our new headquarters for its vibrant communities, growth prospects, diversity, and excellent talent pools to continue to expand our business. The laser focus we have on helping our clients succeed with their personal wealth and finances is contributing to our growth and we look forward to further investing in our Colorado locations to continue that success."

Award-winning Mercer Advisors is one of the largest wealth management firms in the country. With a focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, Mercer Advisors now serves over 23,600 individuals, families, and institutional investors across the nation. To learn more, log on to http://www.MercerAdvisors.com.

*According to the Denver Business Journal, information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to inquiries were included in this List. Companies were ranked by Total assets managed as of Oct. 1, 2021.. https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/subscriber-only/2022/02/25/2021-colorado-based-investment-managers.html

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with almost $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 680 employees, and operates nationally across the country with 60 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Data as of February 28, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries announced to date.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, Mercer Advisors did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.

Media Contact

Timothy Welsh, Nexus Strategy, LLC, 415-847-4874, tim@nexus-strategy.com

SOURCE Mercer Advisors