Connect America Announces Next-generation AI-enabled Digital Health and Safety Platform to Empower Healthy Aging in Place

The company rebrands to reflect its accelerated investment in connective care technology and services that improve health, safety and outcomes for seniors and vulnerable populations

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America LLC, the nationally recognized innovator in connective care technology for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced the launch of Connect America Home™ — the next-generation, AI-enabled digital health and safety platform that provides secure, non-intrusive, continuous monitoring with emergency and non-emergency support to help aging and vulnerable populations live safely, independently, and well at home. This first-of-its-kind solution integrates — into a single platform — innovations in personal emergency response services (PERS) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) with a suite of supporting services, including AI-enabled virtual health assistance and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) support.

The integrated platform includes robust data and analytics that help understand critical changes in an individual's health, activity, and mobility, enabling more informed clinical decision-making, smarter interventions, and fewer adverse events. The result is dramatically better outcomes, lower care costs and extended quality of life. The innovative technology suite is being launched under new brand, Connect America Home (CA Home), underscoring the company's commitment to transforming the way senior adults and vulnerable populations age in place with its mission to be "How Health and Home Connect."

CA Home represents a tremendous leap forward to more holistically addressing the complex physical, emotional, and social vulnerabilities that make it more difficult for aging seniors to remain independent. CA Home is not only helping to improve access to care and quality of life, but it is also helping payers and providers transition care to lower-cost, at-home settings by providing detailed data and insights that inform smarter decision-making and transform the way care is delivered.

"It is imperative that we pull every lever possible so that everyone—regardless of age, income or ability—has the opportunity to age gracefully in place. Doing this not only benefits at-risk individuals, but also creates tremendous value for the healthcare system as a whole," says Janet Dillione, Chief Executive Officer, Connect America. "That is why we accelerated the pace of innovation, leveraging our proven reliability, to build this next-generation platform to improve care delivery in the home and provide peace of mind to seniors, vulnerable populations, and their caregivers."

Through Connect America's 24/7 concierge call center and services hub, and in conjunction with their care partners, CA Home also helps connect individuals to non-emergency services that can address critical issues such as food insecurity, transportation and social isolation. The solution features voice integration with an in-home virtual health assistant and offers an array of devices from watches and pendants to blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters to meet the unique needs of this population, regardless of age, tech-ability, or medical acuity.

By bringing together innovative technologies and the leading solutions and services, Connect America continues to transform care delivery with its digital health and safety platform, and the company is redefining what it means to age gracefully and independently with dignity at home.

About Connect America

Connect America, and its family of brands, is the leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. Their AI-assisted digital health and safety platform includes Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH support that enables continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of aging and at-risk populations for more timely interventions and smart escalations of care. With improved outcomes, reduced hospitalizations and lower care costs, patients and their care circles have peace of mind knowing Connect America is how health and home connect. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

CONTACT:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for Connect America

knesvold@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connect-america-announces-next-generation-ai-enabled-digital-health-and-safety-platform-to-empower-healthy-aging-in-place-301536792.html

SOURCE Connect America