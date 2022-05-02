American Refrigeration Company Rebrands as ARC Mechanical

New company name reflects enhanced footprint and services provided after Global Mechanical acquisition

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Refrigeration Company (ARC), the largest independent commercial and industrial mission-critical mechanical services company in New England, today announced it has rebranded as ARC Mechanical. The rebrand was completed to more accurately reflect ARC's enhanced footprint and services provided after completing its acquisition of Global Mechanical in November 2021. The company will change its name to ARC Mechanical as well as release a new logo and website redesign that will all work with its growing business model.

"The merger and integration of the operations and talented staff of Global Mechanical with our team greatly enhanced our ability to provide HVAC design, installation, and service capabilities to our customers located throughout New England," said Bill Fleming, President, ARC Mechanical. "It made sense to rebrand as ARC Mechanical to reflect how post-acquisition we've delivered on our commitment to enhance the mission-critical supply chain solutions we currently provide to the region, as well as creating environmental certainty for our clients."

Founded in 1996, ARC is the largest independent commercial and industrial mission-critical mechanical services company in New England and provides services for refrigeration and HVAC system design, installation, and aftermarket support. In addition to providing new systems solutions, and equipment maintenance and repair for industrial and commercial refrigeration and HVAC installations, ARC provides alternative refrigerant evaluations, energy studies, and compliance consultation.

Today ARC is owned by Kelvin Group, a parent company backed by Southfield Capital out of Greenwich, Conn. and dedicated to building a collaborative group of the largest independent industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services companies in the U.S. Kelvin Group, currently owns ARC Mechanical, HCG Associates, and Refrigeration Design & Service Inc., and maintains oversight capabilities of all three companies. Its footprint and service area cover a significant portion of the Northeast and into the mid-Atlantic region and southeastern portion of the U.S. Customers of all three companies benefit from the economies of scale and expanded service offerings now available from Kelvin Group.

ARC Mechanical, formerly known as American Refrigeration Company, was founded in 1996 and is the largest independent commercial and industrial mission-critical mechanical services company in New England. ARC's unparalleled reputation for providing expert services for refrigeration and HVAC system design, installation, and aftermarket support has earned them the respect of their current client base. In addition to providing new systems solutions, and equipment maintenance and repair for industrial and commercial refrigeration and HVAC installations, ARC provides alternative refrigerant evaluations, energy studies, and compliance consultation. ARC prides itself on the Design/Installation and Service of world-class systems for leaders in the Food and Beverage, Cold Storage, Pharmaceutical, Educational, Health Care, and Process industries. For more information, please visit https://arc.cool or call (978) 474-4000.

Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Our turnkey solutions provide Design/Installation and Ongoing Service and Preventative Maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the Food and Beverage, Cold Storage, Pharmaceutical, Educational, Health Care, and Process industries. Once engaged with our customers, we assist business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards. For more information, visit http://www.kelvin.cool.

