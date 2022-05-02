Accern Raises $20M Series B Round to Accelerate Access to NoCode Natural Language Processing for Citizen Data Scientists

Most Accurate NLP Models Accelerate Impact for Financial Services
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern, recognized as the leading NoCode NLP platform for AI breakthroughs, today announced the close of its $20 million Series B round co-led by Mighty Capital and Fusion Fund, alongside Tribe Capital, Viaduct Ventures, Shasta Ventures and Gaingels.
"Accern has built the most advanced NoCode NLP platform for financial services with industry-leading accuracy scores. We're excited to fuel their continued rapid growth, and our Products That Count platform composed of 300,000+ product managers are ideal targets for Accern as they focus on a product-led growth strategy," said Jennifer Vancini, General Partner at Mighty Capital.
Built for domain experts and business analysts, the Accern Solution with end-to-end AI/ML/NLP workflows can be deployed in minutes to deliver high impact insights for equity research, credit risk, M&A activity, ESG performance, insurance claims, fraud prevention, market intelligence, sanctions monitoring and more.
"Accern is making it easy for non-technical users to leverage the latest AI/NLP technologies to extract insights from documents," said Lu Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner at Fusion Fund. "This exponentially expands the reach of AI beyond data teams."
"Our solution fuels innovation for enterprises by providing them with powerful insights for decision-making," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, co-founder and CEO of Accern. "With this funding, we will scale sales and marketing to empower more citizen data scientists."
The Accern NoCode NLP Platform includes pre-assembled data sets, pre-built taxonomies covering over 60,000 companies and 250 themes, 250 plus pre-trained, human-grade ML/NLP models, and pre-integrated dashboards.
"In addition to making it easy for citizen data scientists to access highly accurate pre-trained models, we also enable them to customize their own AI/NLP workflows by bringing their own documents, entities, themes, models, and downstream integrations," added Anshul Vikram Pandey, Ph.D., co-founder and CTO.
About Accern
The Accern NoCode NLP Platform empowers domain experts and business analysts to extract the most accurate insights from massive streams of unstructured data—news, social media, industry reports and internal documents—within minutes. Accern offers pre-built AI/ML/NLP solutions to minimize time to value and maximize ROI for equity research, credit risk, M&A activity, ESG performance, insurance claims, fraud prevention, sanctions monitoring and more.
Recognized as the first NoCode NLP platform and industry leader with the highest accuracy scores, Accern also enables data scientists to customize end-to-end AI/ML/NLP workflows with BYO datasets, taxonomies, models and pre-integrated dashboards and DSML platforms. In production at companies like Allianz, William Blair and Mizuho Bank, Accern accelerates innovation by enhancing existing models and enriching BI dashboards.
Headquartered in New York City, Accern is backed by Fusion Fund, Mighty Capital, Shasta Ventures and Tribe Capital. Learn more at https://accern.com/.
SOURCE Accern
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.