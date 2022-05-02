Framework Solutions to Announce New Service Offerings at the 2022 Veeva Summit

DANBURY, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, LLC ("Frameworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compliance and technology services to the Life Sciences industry, is excited to announce its new Marketing Operations, Grants Management and Technology Service offerings at the Veeva Summit in Boston, MA on May 5, 2022.
"Veeva is a valued partner and making this announcement at the Veeva Summit emphasizes Frameworks' commitment to the continued success of our mutual client partners," said Marc Ioli, Director, Account Solutions.
"We're extremely pleased to expand our suite of services to include Marketing Operations and Grants Management Services," said Joanna Bova, Vice President, Compliance Services of Frameworks. "Marketing Operations is a natural extension of our best-in-class coordinator services, offering our clients strategic solutions within MLR processes. Our Grants Management Services are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing processes, with a focus on operational execution. These two new service lines demonstrate our commitment of excellence within Compliance Services."
"We are excited to announce that Framework Solutions now offers a full suite of Technology Services. This expansion of our service offerings will provide full end-to-end technology services for our customers," said Michael Scalea, Executive Vice President, Technology Services. "We continue to be committed to providing the highest level of quality service with deep industry expertise across the commercial landscape," said Scalea
Framework Solutions provides compliance and technology services support to clinical and commercial-stage organizations across the Life Sciences industries with a specific emphasis on Marketing Operations, Commercial Operations, MLR Content Review, Grants Management and Technology Services. For more information, please visit www.framesol.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Marc Ioli
Framework Solutions, LLC
Direct +1 860-799-7510 Ext: 102
mioli@framesol.com
SOURCE Framework Solutions
