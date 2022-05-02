INTOO Honored with Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®

Higher Education Solution and On-Demand Job Seeker Training recognized for achievements

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTOO was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® on Thursday.

INTOO's Higher Education Solution was awarded the Gold Stevie in the category of Career and Workforce Readiness Solution. Additionally, the company's On-Demand Job Seeker Training was awarded the Bronze Stevie in the category of Achievement in Online Training.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

INTOO's Higher Education Solution platform can be customized with institution branding, features and functionality to complement career services and academic programming. It includes curated assessments and guides tailored to all experience levels, a video interview practice tool including 200+ questions spanning industries, resume and cover letter builders, and more, plus 150,000+ online courses from educational content providers edX, Coursera, and Udemy. It also includes integrated on-demand career coaching so that students can get assistance with any job search-related question at the click of a button, via audio, text, or video chat.

On-demand coaching is also a feature of INTOO's Outplacement solution. It saw a 29% increase in usage during the eligibility period. The accessibility to a live coach combined with rich self-service job seeker resources creates a training environment that speeds job seekers' paths to meaningful new employment.

"I'm proud of the difference INTOO's on-demand coaching has made in the job seeking experience for so many, whether in the college environment or for those receiving the outplacement benefit following a layoff," says Christa Juenger, VP Strategy & Coaching Services at INTOO. "Job seeker feedback has shown that being able to connect with a live coach for personalized guidance whenever one needs assistance makes for a more engaging experience that helps individuals find new work faster."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

ABOUT INTOO

INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO's focus on personalized coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to build loyalty and engagement throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and career transition solutions. Contact us to learn more.

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

