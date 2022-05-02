BlackCloak Launches Cybersecurity's First Digital Executive Protection Partner Program

Program to empower channel partners to help protect their customers' from cyber risks that disrupt executives' personal digital lives and their company

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, a leading provider of digital executive protection for executives, high-profile, and high-net-worth individuals, today announced the official launch of its North America Partner Program.

For the first time, resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners can provide their customers with a SaaS-based, frictionless cybersecurity and privacy solution built specifically to reduce risk to the enterprise by protecting the personal digital lives -- the online privacy, personal devices, and home networks -- of corporate executives, Board Members, and key company personnel. Since soft-launching its Partner Program earlier this year, BlackCloak has already solidified partnerships with Hippogriff, Level Solutions Group, EverSec Group, and Panacea Solutions, with several other agreements close to execution.

"BlackCloak is truly at the forefront of addressing what has become a growing problem that no CISO or enterprise cybersecurity solution can fix," said Tim McSherry, Managing Partner at EverSec Group. "Our customers will benefit tremendously from the ability to protect their executives' personal digital lives."

Kenyon Barnett, VP of Sales & Operations, at Level Solutions Group added: "Our customers know that their executives are at increasing risk when outside of the corporate perimeter, and finally we're able to provide them with a solution from BlackCloak to help mitigate this burgeoning problem."

Understanding the problem that BlackCloak solves is essential to understanding the unique value that its Partner Program will bring to the channel. In recent years, cybercriminals and hackers have begun to bypass enterprise and managed cybersecurity controls by attacking the personal digital lives of corporate executives as an entry point to breach the organization that they lead. Yet, due to privacy, legal, and corporate disclosure liabilities, protecting executives' personal digital lives to protect the company is one challenge that CISOs and security teams cannot solve.

BlackCloak has pioneered the industry's first Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Platform™, combining online privacy protections and personal device security with home network security, and 24/7/365 incident response. The Platform, which is backed by bespoke client service and a US-based SOC II, Type 2 certified security operations center, protects an organization's most high-profile people and their families from targeted cyberattacks, financial fraud, identity theft, and reputation damage. In doing so, BlackCloak also greatly reduces the risk of digital threats manifesting in personal digital lives from impacting business continuity, corporate reputation, corporate governance, finances, and even physical security.

The first digital executive protection partner program

BlackCloak is the first cybersecurity and privacy company to bring digital executive protection to the channel. The uniqueness of its Platform not only provides partners with the ability to deliver new product value to its customers, but it also presents them with the opportunity to deepen company relationships beyond the cybersecurity team.

The BlackCloak Partner Program will offer flexible compensation packages, short sales cycles, robust marketing and sales support and personalized onboarding experiences for both partners and their customers, among other attractive benefits. Of significant interest to partners is that no technical training, configuration and management, or incident response, is required.

"Executives' personal digital lives have become the soft underbelly of enterprise security," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder & CEO. "Our Partner Program will limit cybercriminals ability to take advantage of this gap in cybersecurity by empowering partners to deliver digital executive protection at scale. We're excited by and thankful for our first partnerships, and look forward to finalizing many more in the coming months."

In addition to the inaugural channel partners, BlackCloak boasts relationships with private wealth management firms, as well as many Family Offices, law firms, and asset managers.

For more information, or to become a BlackCloak partner, visit our Partner Page and download our Partner Guide.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at http://www.blackcloak.io, follow them on social media @BlackCloakCyber.

Media Contact

Evan Goldberg, BlackCloak, 1 4048528581, evan.goldberg@blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak