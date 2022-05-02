Graceada Partners Becomes a UN-Supported PRI Signatory

Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm Graceada Partners Now a Signatory of the United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Network

MODESTO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graceada Partners, a California-based real estate private equity firm, has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). They join an exclusive group of corporations from more than 130 countries around the world who pledge to incorporate ESG initiatives into their investment decision-making.

"As one of the smallest firms to have become a signatory, it is a privilege to be a part of this socially-conscious network," said Joe Muratore, Modesto, California-based co-founder and co-CEO of Graceada Partners. "Upholding ethical and responsible investing practices aligns with our core values of doing the right thing and being positive, caring, and humble. Taking the PRI pledge is a logical next step on our firm's growth path."

Graceada Partners joins a select group of PRI signatories, which includes Blackstone, Prudential PLC, Harvard University Endowment, the City of Vancouver and others. Launched in 2006, PRI has grown over the past decade and a half, bringing organizations together to conduct ethical business practices. PRI is independent, but works with global policymakers. It is supported by, but not part of, the United Nations.

There are six principles for responsible investment, which Graceada Partners and other organizations, pledge to uphold. These principles include:

Incorporation of ESG values into the organization's investment analysis Incorporation of ESG values into the organization's policy decisions Seeking ESG values in the places where the organization invests Promotion of the values within the organization's industry Collaborating to enhance the effectiveness of speaking these values Having a commitment towards reporting the progress of ethical implementation

"Graceada Partners believes that understanding ESG is essential to building a resilient portfolio and achieving long-term performance," said Ryan Swehla, co-founder and co-CEO of Graceada Partners. "We are committed to implementing energy efficiency measures across our portfolio. We also focus on creating value for our investors, tenants, communities, and employees by embedding sustainable practices company-wide."

Graceada Partners is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on institutionalizing secondary & tertiary markets from within – a combination of entrenched market knowledge and institutional expertise. Founded in 2008, the firm has $0.5 billion AUM and employs a team of 50+ professionals to source, capitalize, manage, renovate, lease and sell properties.

The firm's leadership team has decades of combined experience adding value to over $10 billion in assets across office, retail, multifamily and industrial properties. Born in 2008 in the heart of the Global Financial Crisis, Graceada Partners is a seasoned expert with looming economic uncertainties, which has allowed the firm to turn market dislocation into successful investments.

Learn more at http://GraceadaPartners.com .

