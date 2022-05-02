Stylitics Expands Its Executive Leadership Teams to Accelerate Product and Vertical Expansion

Michael Concannon joins as Chief Technology Officer Theresa Cowing joins as VP of Product, E-Commerce & Personalization Suite

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stylitics, an innovator in visual merchandising and outfitting solutions for top brands and retailers, announced today Michael Concannon joins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Theresa Cowing as VP of Product Management for E-Commerce and Personalization. The announcement comes one month after Stylitics raised $80 million in Series C financing wholly funded by PSG.

"We're delighted to welcome Mike and Theresa to our senior team to drive forward our ambitious and exciting product roadmap," said Rohan Deuskar, Founder & CEO, Stylitics. "They both bring years of experience building innovative shopper-facing technology in retail. They will help us ramp up the pace and quality of our solutions for retailers."

Before joining Stylitics, Concannon was VP of Technology at American Express. He led multiple "Disruptive Technology" and Acquisition teams including Robotic Process Automation, Blockchain, SRE, and Open Banking. Prior to American Express, he served as CTO for Vimeo overseeing all technology including driving successful hybrid cloud/on-prem strategy and infrastructure optimizations while managing vendors, as well as CTO at ELOQUII Design and CTO at Amazon-owned Quidsi. As CTO at Stylitics, Concannon will play an instrumental role in scaling the engineering organization and infrastructure to support the 100M shoppers and 3,600 brands supported by the platform.

Cowing comes to Stylitics from Tarte Cosmetics, where she was most recently Executive Director of Product Management and UI/UX, overseeing product and technology teams. At Tarte Cosmetics, she built out the product management function, grew a team of product managers, worked with senior leadership to craft a customer-focused product strategy, and executed the resulting roadmap. Before that, she was Director of Digital Product Management at The Children's Place. Cowing was also the Senior Product Manager of Mobile at Toys R Us for three years after serving as the Manager of Global Ecommerce Strategy. Cowing also holds directorial positions on the boards of Moms Helping Moms Foundation and the Summit Educational Foundation.

On his appointment, Concannon said: "I joined Stylitics because there is a tremendous opportunity to improve the discovery experience for ecommerce shoppers through better visualizations and the correct application of technology. Stylitics has great people, retail relationships, and systems. I am confident my experience can help it scale in the short term and evolve in the long term."

On joining Stylitics, Cowing said: "I am excited to join an awesome team that has a unique way of combining technology with quality content that focuses on style and fashion. I look forward to continuing to build on Stylitics' great success with our new suite of personalization products."

