RawlsMD Announces the #LiveLearnLyme Campaign for National Lyme Disease Awareness Month

Free Book Giveaways, Live Webinars, and Daily Content Focusing on Overcoming Lyme disease

RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RawlsMD, a leader in providing tools and resources to people recovering from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, officially kicks off its 4th annual #LiveLearnLyme campaign for National Lyme Disease Awareness Month on May 1, 2022. The campaign features Medical Director and best-selling author Bill Rawls, MD.

"Lyme disease is a controversial and misunderstood disease, especially for people who experience persistent symptoms," said Dr. Rawls. "May marks the onset of the warmer months of the year and the start of tick season. Lyme Disease Awareness Month is an opportunity to shed light on this illness for those who may not be aware of the prevalence of ticks, the symptoms of Lyme, or the treatment options available to them."

First recognized in the mid-1970s in rural Lyme, Connecticut, reports of Lyme disease have increased dramatically over the years, with the disease spreading to all 50 states. Recent estimates suggest nearly 476,000 people contract the bacterial infection in the US each year, and approximately 2 million people are living with chronic symptoms.

To increase awareness of this mounting public health threat, the RawlsMD #LiveLearnLyme campaign will include:

A free , month-long Unlocking Lyme book giveaway, a best-selling book written by Dr. Rawls, revealing the emerging science, unique insights, and practical solutions he used firsthand to achieve recovery

, month-long book giveaway, a best-selling book written by Dr. Rawls, revealing the emerging science, unique insights, and practical solutions he used firsthand to achieve recovery A free, live webinar and Q&A with Dr. Rawls on Wednesday, May 18th at 8 PM EDT — Mythbusting Lyme Disease: The Real Truth About Causes, Symptoms, Testing, and Treatment of Lyme

webinar and Q&A with Dr. Rawls on at — Specially-designed #LiveLearnLyme social media content and daily answers from Dr. Rawls to the most-asked questions about Lyme disease across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

"Lyme disease can cause substantial physical, emotional, and financial hardships for people, so creating public awareness is extremely important," said Dr. Rawls. "Over the past several years, we've built a tremendous community of patients, practitioners, and advocates, and we're committed to standing with them during Lyme Disease Awareness Month and beyond as we continue to work toward change and pave the way for healing."

About Bill Rawls, MD:

Dr. Bill Rawls is a licensed physician with over 30 years of experience and a leading expert in Lyme disease, herbal therapy, and cellular wellness. In the middle of his successful medical career, Dr. Rawls' life was interrupted by Lyme disease. In his journey to overcome it, he discovered the profound power of herbs and their ability to impact the human body at a cellular level. In the more than 10 years since his recovery, Dr. Rawls has helped thousands of patients get well from chronic illness and maintain wellness. He is the author of the best-selling book Unlocking Lyme and the Medical Director of RawlsMD.com and Vital Plan, an online holistic health company and Certified B Corporation®. Follow RawlsMD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Jenny Lelwica Buttaccio

Editorial Director

RawlsMD

335339@email4pr.com

773-398-1695

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rawlsmd-announces-the-livelearnlyme-campaign-for-national-lyme-disease-awareness-month-301536877.html

SOURCE RawlsMD