Main Street Alliance and TRNXN Company Announce Partnership to Help Small Businesses Thrive

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Alliance (MSA), the leading organization in small business advocacy, and TRNXN (Transaction) Company, one of the fastest growing payments technology organizations, have announced a joint initiative to help businesses across the country use modern point-of-sale technology to reduce costs and grow sales.

"The amount of technology available to small businesses today is unparalleled" says Paul Hadfield, Founder & CEO of TRNXN Company. "The main issue we find is that most small organizations don't have the time to source the best fit for their business, or how to use that technology in the most efficient and advantageous way. We believe that local businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and MSA shares in that passion. It's an honor to join forces in our mutual mission".

Since their founding in 2008, Main Street Alliance has become the true independent voice for small business. Through deep grassroots organizing and leadership development, producing independent research, and connecting small businesses to the resources they need to thrive, MSA is building an ecosystem to engage small businesses in work to create more equitable, inclusive, and just economies.

"We're excited to expand our member services through a partnership with TRNXN," said Chanda Causer, Executive Director of Main Street Alliance. "Point of sale systems are a central part of small business operations. We hope that our members will find this beneficial."

Through this partnership, members of Main Street Alliance will have access to:

1. Design, Implement and Support Custom Payments Solutions

TRNXN provides secure cloud-based systems that exceed the needs for retailers, restaurants and service businesses. In addition, the company developed a proprietary application that offsets the entirety of businesses credit card processing fees. This software pairs with the firm's in-house merchant services platform.

2. Integrated Software Applications

A suite of growth tools seamlessly integrates with TRNXN systems, from commission-free branded ordering tools, QR code-based ordering and payments, pay-at-the-table technology, POS integrated scheduling and time clock, payroll integrations, sales tax automation, and more.

3. Additional Services

Website development to help small businesses keep a modern look online, as well as catch-up and ongoing bookkeeping and accounting services are all provided to help further drive sales and track finances.

"After what was likely the most challenging two-year span to operate a small business, the tide is turning in the right direction," says Paul Hadfield, Founder & CEO of TRNXN Company. "However, owners and operators of locally owned restaurant, retail, and service organizations face new challenges. To combat them, every dollar counts, and every minute matters. We're thrilled to help consult with members of Main Street Alliance and connect every moving part of their businesses to simplify operations and reduce operational costs".

