Main Street Alliance and TRNXN Company Announce Partnership to Help Small Businesses Thrive

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Alliance (MSA), the leading organization in small business advocacy, and TRNXN (Transaction) Company, one of the fastest growing payments technology organizations, have announced a joint initiative to help businesses across the country use modern point-of-sale technology to reduce costs and grow sales.
"The amount of technology available to small businesses today is unparalleled" says Paul Hadfield, Founder & CEO of TRNXN Company. "The main issue we find is that most small organizations don't have the time to source the best fit for their business, or how to use that technology in the most efficient and advantageous way. We believe that local businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and MSA shares in that passion. It's an honor to join forces in our mutual mission".
Since their founding in 2008, Main Street Alliance has become the true independent voice for small business. Through deep grassroots organizing and leadership development, producing independent research, and connecting small businesses to the resources they need to thrive, MSA is building an ecosystem to engage small businesses in work to create more equitable, inclusive, and just economies.
"We're excited to expand our member services through a partnership with TRNXN," said Chanda Causer, Executive Director of Main Street Alliance. "Point of sale systems are a central part of small business operations. We hope that our members will find this beneficial."
Through this partnership, members of Main Street Alliance will have access to:
1. Design, Implement and Support Custom Payments Solutions
TRNXN provides secure cloud-based systems that exceed the needs for retailers, restaurants and service businesses. In addition, the company developed a proprietary application that offsets the entirety of businesses credit card processing fees. This software pairs with the firm's in-house merchant services platform.
2. Integrated Software Applications
A suite of growth tools seamlessly integrates with TRNXN systems, from commission-free branded ordering tools, QR code-based ordering and payments, pay-at-the-table technology, POS integrated scheduling and time clock, payroll integrations, sales tax automation, and more.
3. Additional Services
Website development to help small businesses keep a modern look online, as well as catch-up and ongoing bookkeeping and accounting services are all provided to help further drive sales and track finances.
"After what was likely the most challenging two-year span to operate a small business, the tide is turning in the right direction," says Paul Hadfield, Founder & CEO of TRNXN Company. "However, owners and operators of locally owned restaurant, retail, and service organizations face new challenges. To combat them, every dollar counts, and every minute matters. We're thrilled to help consult with members of Main Street Alliance and connect every moving part of their businesses to simplify operations and reduce operational costs".
For more information about TRNXN Company, please visit www.trnxn.com
For more information about The Main Street Alliance, please visit www.mainstreetalliance.org
Media contact:
Public Relations
335269@email4pr.com
(949) 594-3455
SOURCE TRNXN Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.