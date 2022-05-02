Vanta Leagues and STEM Fuse Partner to Bring Esports Competition and Player Development to Schools Across the U.S.

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta Leagues, the premier youth esports organization in the United States is partnering with STEM Fuse to provide coaching resources and esports league information to schools across the US.
"We are excited to share our resources with the STEM Fuse community," says Co-founder James Roche, "At Vanta, we have been working to further our vision of making esports competition and coaching accessible to everyone and working with STEM Fuse is a big step forward towards that goal. Helping schools and students access esports competition and get exposure to coaching and development ensures that these programs will be sustainable".
STEM Fuse is an organization that works to provide impactful and affordable curriculum solutions to schools, educators, and students. Since 2009, STEM Fuse has provided STEM based curriculum to over 15,000 schools in the United States. Recently, they launched an esports curriculum to provide aid to schools starting a program of their own. Vanta Leagues will be providing STEM Fuse with resources related to esports leagues and esports coaching for schools to leverage in their own programs. Together, these organizations are furthering the mission of bringing esports and STEM education to more schools and students.
"When STEM Fuse began evaluating our potential league and coaching partner for our Esports Resource, Vanta stood out due to their commitment to providing development focused leagues and services," said Tyler Tatge, VP Platform Services. "With the Vanta partnership, we now have a step-by-step solution for any school or organization looking to start or expand esports teams or clubs."
Stem Fuse's free resource, "Start Your Esports Team", is available now. Vanta's coaching and development and league resources are available for schools everywhere.
About Vanta Leagues
Vanta Leagues is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a safe digital esports platform, competitive leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.
Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens. To learn more, visit https://www.vanta.gg/esports-for-schools
About STEM Fuse:
STEM Fuse is a digital K-12 curriculum provider specializing in STEM, computer science, and CTE curriculum solutions. STEM Fuse was founded in 2009 and their curriculums are currently being taught in over 15,000 schools across the United States. To learn more, visit https://www.stemfuse.com/Start-Esports-Team
Media contact:
James Roche
335285@email4pr.com
(781) 315-2155
SOURCE Vanta Leagues
