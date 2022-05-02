Time to ZOOZ: Chakratec changes its name to ZOOZ Power (TASE: ZOOZ)

Following the global expansion and as part of a strategic rebranding process the company has officially changed its name.
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chakratec is announcing a change of its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd ZOOZ, as of May 1st, 2022.
As part of its rapid growth and global expansion, the company has completed a strategic process, in which it has updated and sharpened its strategy and positioning, including a rebranding process, resulting in changing its name to ZOOZ Power and updating its look & feel accordingly.
Boaz Weizer, CEO of ZOOZ, said, "Our world is changing rapidly and the EV revolution is already here. But In order to truly embrace the transition to EVs, we need to accelerate vast roll out of an ultra-fast charging infrastructure, in spite electricity grid limitations, and without compromising on business growth or sustainability.
We, as a company, are also changing and growing at a fast pace and are currently launching a unique and groundbreaking product that will allow our customers & partners to overcome the power-limitations of the electricity grid infrastructure. Our solution enables them to roll-out an ultra-fast charging infrastructure, anywhere, in the simplest, and most economically efficient and sustainable way.
ZOOZ, our new catchy name, signals our brand's promise of effectiveness and dynamics (in Hebrew ZOOZ stands for "move it!"), and will allow us to stand out with corpo a crystal clear message – it's time to boost your business & your infrastructure, it's time to Boost for good, it's time to ZOOZ !
So, ZOOZ is more than a name; it's a mission - enabling our customers and partners to quickly adapt to the market's needs and offer cost-effective ultra-fast EV charging, anywhere, while meeting tomorrow's sustainability goals today."
About ZOOZ Power
ZOOZ enables ultra-green, ultra-fast electric vehicle charging anywhere. We are committed to eliminating range anxiety and accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles around the world, by enabling vast roll-out of cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure, while sustainably overcoming existing grid limitations. ZOOZ pioneers unique flywheel-based power boosting technology, which enables unlimited high-power charge & discharge cycles with over 15 years lifespan, thus providing minimal total cost of ownership for the ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure. As our product is based on kinetic energy storage in Flywheels, it is nontoxic, nor based on rare-earth materials, which makes it intrinsically green.
Our sustainable, power boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind - to help our customers and partners create the world's most sustainable, reliable, long-lasting and cost-effective charging solutions.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, ZOOZ is working globally with leading charge-point operation, energy, and real estate companies, to deploy first-of-their-kind kinetic-powered EV ultra-fast charging stations.
ZOOZ is a public company, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ZOOZ.
Contact Information:
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808744/zooz_group.jpg
SOURCE ZOOZ Power
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.