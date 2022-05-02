Novolex Named Corporate Account Supplier of the Year

Network Distribution honors Novolex as its 'most highly engaged' manufacturing partner supporting the organization's sales initiatives and advancements
HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it has earned Network Distribution's prestigious Corporate Account Supplier of the Year award.
"At Novolex, we are dedicated to delivering the best service and creating the most innovative products for our customers. We're thankful to Network Distribution for recognizing our hard-working employees for all that they do," said Paul Frantz, President of Food & Delivery Segment at Novolex.
Network Distribution, a leading B2B supplier that delivers solutions from foodservice disposables to industrial packaging, presented the award to Novolex during the organization's Annual Supplier Trade Show in Hollywood, Fla. Novolex provides a variety of packaging products to Network Distribution and its customers.
"We are extraordinarily honored to receive this award from Network Distribution," said Grant Gamble, President of Performance Solutions Segment at Novolex.
Network Distribution's Corporate Account Supplier of the Year recognizes the manufacturer partner that is "most highly engaged in cooperative selling to create a strong position with the organization's distributor base."
"Novolex's engagement with the Network sales team supports corporate account sales initiatives and advancements," Network Distribution said in the award announcement.
Alan Tomblin, Chief Executive Officer of Network Distribution, noted that the award winners had to rise to meet numerous challenges over the past two years.
"Business conditions have been far removed from normal, and disruption was rampant in the unprecedented events of 2020 and 2021," Tomblin said. "As companies navigated the uncertainty, deep engagement and communication throughout the supply chain was critical to persistently serve our mutual customers. We are proud to celebrate this year's winners as those who rose above to deliver significant contributions to this organization's success."
To learn more about Novolex and its wide spectrum of products, visit www.novolex.com.
About Novolex
Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.
About Network Distribution
Network Distribution, with worldwide revenue of $22 billion, is a leading B2B distributor. The company is designed to deliver supply management solutions to customers in a core set of business segments. From janitorial supplies to foodservice disposables and industrial packaging, Network provides customers innovative product solutions supported by the power of local service and expertise. With over 1,100 distribution centers in more than 52 countries, Network improves lives and creates value by enabling local, regional, and global businesses to be their best. For more information visit www.networkdistribution.com.
