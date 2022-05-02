Confectionery Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Chocolate Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The confectionery market size is set to grow by USD 61.69 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 4.75%. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the confectionery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China will facilitate the confectionery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Confectionery Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the confectionery market by Product (Chocolate, Sugar confectionery, and Gums) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The confectionery market share growth in the chocolate segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global chocolate market is matured, and to keep up with the shifting consumer preferences, vendors in the market are launching innovative products with unique flavors such as hibiscus, lavender, ginger, and alcohol. Furthermore, reduced sugar variants of chocolate, such as dark chocolate, have significantly risen in demand due to the growing awareness among consumers about their health benefits. Thus, the global chocolate segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.
Confectionery Market: Availability of a diverse range of products in new flavors to drive growth
The availability of a diverse range of products in new flavors is one of the key drivers supporting the confectionery market growth. Consumers today leave no chance to try candies with new flavors, which eventually results in changing their preferences. Besides, children are more attracted to various shapes, flavors, and packaging used in the confectionery industry. In line with this, it becomes imperative for the vendors operating in this space to spend intensively on their research and development (R and D) and come up with product innovations in terms of shapes, flavors, and packaging. Most consumers are fond of chocolates which motivates them to try them with added ingredients like caramel, fruits, and nuts. These factors will drive the confectionery market growth during the forecast period.
Confectionery Market: Growing influence of promotional activities & social media marketing is a major trend
The growing influence of promotional activities and social media marketing is one of the key confectionery market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Social media has now become a trend everywhere for brand visibility. In view of this, confectioners are increasingly creating brand-specific identities that target a specific age group on social media platforms. For instance, confectionery products launched by Grupo Bimbo and Nestle targeted at children and teenagers are associated with popular animation characters and video games and depict a 3D animated view of Bimbo Bear. The products are also promoted by creating animated games, which are available on the company's website, and launching online campaigns that include Call-to-Action for viewers. Thus, these increasing promotional activities on social media will propel the confectionery market growth during the forecast period.
Confectionery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 61.69 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.67
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aasted ApS, ALFA LAVAL, Arcor Group, Baker Perkins Ltd., Barry Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Co., Buhler AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Crown Confectionery Co. Ltd, De Villiers Chocolate, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Ooh La La Confectionery, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd, Puratos Group NV, The Hershey Company, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Foleys Candies LP
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Sugar confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sugar confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Gums - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Gums - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gums - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Gums - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gums - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aasted ApS
- Exhibit 93: Aasted ApS - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Aasted ApS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Aasted ApS - Key offerings
- 10.4 ALFA LAVAL
- Exhibit 96: ALFA LAVAL - Overview
- Exhibit 97: ALFA LAVAL - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: ALFA LAVAL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: ALFA LAVAL - Segment focus
- 10.5 Buhler AG
- Exhibit 100: Buhler AG - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Buhler AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Buhler AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Buhler AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ferrero International SA
- Exhibit 104: Ferrero International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Ferrero International SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Ferrero International SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Exhibit 107: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview
- Exhibit 108: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news
- Exhibit 110: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus
- 10.8 Mars Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Mars Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Mars Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Mars Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Mondelez International Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Hershey Co
- Exhibit 129: The Hershey Co - Overview
- Exhibit 130: The Hershey Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: The Hershey Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: The Hershey Co - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.