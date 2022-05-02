Cardata Selected by Coke Consolidated to Provide Vehicle Reimbursements to Their Drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata has been selected by Coca-Cola Consolidated as its vehicle reimbursement provider, responsible for administering Fixed and Variable Rate (FAVR) and Cents-per-Mile (CPM) reimbursements using Cardata's proprietary mileage capture mobile application.
This partnership will bring operational and financial efficiencies to Coke Consolidated while delivering exceptional hands-on support to their 4,000-plus drivers.
"Cardata's expertise and solid business practices in this space made them an ideal partner for our mileage reimbursement program," says Michael Rosales, VP of Total Rewards at Coke Consolidated.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Coca-Cola Consolidated," says Cardata Co-CEO Sheret Ross. "This partnership reinforces Cardata's position as the market leader in providing best-in-class vehicle reimbursements."
About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 119 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "COKE." More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Cardata:
Companies with employees on the road choose Cardata. We empower employers to reimburse mileage by offering outsourced administration, mobile mileage capture applications, and a full suite of reimbursement tools to simplify the administrative and financial burdens of vehicle operations.
We are the only vehicle reimbursement provider truly invested in supporting drivers, administrators, and executives. Cardata products and services are for all stakeholders.
Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse drivers, with IRS-compliant programs like Fixed and Variable Rate ("FAVR"), Cents per Mile ("CPM"), and Tax Free Car Allowance ("TFCA").
Visit our website Cardata.co. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Press contact
Torben Robertson for Cardata
335283@email4pr.com
+1 929-305-0368
Author Page
SOURCE Cardata
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
