Emerald Scientific and GemmaCert Are Pleased to Announce a New Distribution Partnership Primarily Serving Customers in the United States Cannabis and Hemp Market

SAN LUIS OSISPO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Scientific and GemmaCert are excited to launch their new partnership to service the rising demand for in-house testing solutions by industry stakeholders along the supply chain, from seed to sale, seeking to ensure that they continuously produce, distribute and market high-quality products.
Founded in 2012, Emerald Scientific was the first company 100% dedicated to distributing scientific supplies and equipment exclusively to the cannabis and hemp industries. The company offers the widest variety of quality products to meet cannabis and hemp testing, production, research, and extraction needs.
"We are glad to be able to offer GemmaCert's in-house testing solutions to our customers who rely upon Emerald Scientific for their quality and analytical supply needs," said Wes Burk, President of Emerald Scientific.
GemmaCert, founded in 2015, develops and markets Near Infrared-based solutions, primarily for instant potency testing. The company's flagship product, the GC-PRO, which combines advanced optics, image analysis and AI, is used by breeders, growers, processors, and retailers in some fifty countries worldwide.
GemmaCert's CEO, Dr. Guy Setton said that "our new formed partnership with Emerald Scientific is an exciting growth opportunity and enables us to extend our presence in the United States."
Founded in 2012, Emerald Scientific is the premiere distributor of scientific supplies and equipment dedicated to the cannabis industry. With 20,000+ products, Emerald is a single-source supplier that can facilitate initial lab buildouts and then manage the ongoing supply needs of an operation. Their team's years of industry-specific expertise has established their leading market position in the quality assurance lab segment, and is a growing valuable resource to the extraction, production, research, and manufacturing industry segments. Learn more at EmeraldScientific.com.
GemmaCert Ltd. (est. 2015) develops smart diagnostic solutions, based on advanced optical sensors and AI for the global cannabis and hemp industry. The Company's flagship solution, the patented and award winning GemmaCert-PRO desktop cannabis and hemp analyzer, is widely used by professionals in 50 countries across 6 continents.
