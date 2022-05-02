The National Memorial Day Parade Returns to Washington, DC

The Largest Memorial Day Parade in America Returns to Constitution Avenue for Its First Live Parade Since 2019, Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic
WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in commemoration of Military Appreciation Month, the American Veterans Center (AVC) is proud to announce the return of an American tradition: The National Memorial Day Parade, live from Washington, DC. The National Memorial Day Parade will march down Constitution Avenue, alongside the iconic monuments of the National Mall, starting at 2pm on Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day). The parade serves as a moving timeline of American history, featuring historical re-enactors, military veterans, active duty personnel, celebrities, and entertainers to honor and salute the men and women who have sacrificed for the United States of America. This marks the parade's proud return to live audiences for the first time since prior to the pandemic.
"The American Veterans Center is proud to announce that The National Memorial Day Parade is returning to its home along the National Mall," said Tim Holbert, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of AVC. "During the pandemic, our country experienced some extraordinarily turbulent and divisive times, some of which we still face today. More than ever, it is important to allow Americans of all backgrounds to come together once more and honor what we all have in common. We are honored to bring back this unifying tradition that commemorates our shared history, paying respect to the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in service to all of us."
Historically the parade attracts more than two hundred thousand attendees from across the country, who flood the sidewalks of Constitution Avenue. The AVC anticipates a much larger turnout this year due to the parade's 3-year hiatus and given the expected uptick in Americans' post-pandemic travel. In addition to the live, in-person experience, the parade will broadcast on national television through major network affiliates (NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, The CW) and worldwide through the American Forces Network, to reach a collective audience of more than 100 million households.
The Grand Marshal of The National Memorial Day Parade will be the Lt. Col. James Harvey III, one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen who won the first ever 'Top Gun' style competition in 1949. In addition to the dozens of honorable veterans, the parade will feature a star-studded cast of celebrities and entertainers, who will be announced in the weeks ahead.
The American Veterans Center re-introduced the tradition of a Memorial Day parade along Constitution Avenue in 2005, decades after it had faded away during the Second World War. It has since grown into the largest Memorial Day commemoration in the country. Additional information will be announced this month. Visit www.NationalMemorialDayParade.com to stay updated.
The American Veterans Center (AVC) and its subsidiary, the World War II Veterans Committee, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation dedicated to guarding the legacy and honoring the sacrifice of our military personnel from every generation. The National Memorial Day Parade is held annually in Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.AmericanVeteransCenter.org.
CONTACT
Kenny Cunningham
335337@email4pr.com
703-785-9067
SOURCE The American Veterans Center
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.