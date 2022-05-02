Fulfillene Featured in Best of East Bay; Founder Helps Hometown Women

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachael Cabreira, born and raised in Walnut Creek, is excited to launch a new women's health product line to help improve the lives of local women. Fulfillene's patent-pending moisturizer is science-based and meets a need for better female intimate health products.
"Working at my clinic in Walnut Creek, it's become a destination for women to come tell their stories. We get to the root cause of their health challenges," Cabreira said. "These women inspire me, and I want to help them have the quality of life they deserve."
Created with pure, clean ingredients and clinically tested, the Fulfillene intimate skin moisturizer is award-winning. Cabreira, a hormone expert herself, is featured in the 2022 edition of Faces Of East Bay and recognized as "The Face of Hormone Therapy." With more than 20 years of experience, she is passionate about helping women take care of their minds, bodies, and spirits throughout a woman's lifespan.
Fulfillene's patent-pending unique peptide formulation helps stimulate the body's natural collagen production to restore and maintain healthy skin. Developed to reactivate the growth passageways lost through natural skin aging, this water-based intimate skin moisturizer is designed to preserve the skin's protection barrier. This powerful ingredient combination gives the user a difference she can feel.
Cabreira's mission is to redefine health for women across the nation, including peri-menopause women, postpartum mothers, and breast cancer survivors. It's her belief a woman's daily habits impact her family and community and that it's time for intimate health to evolve.
The Fulfillene founder says her home base in the Bay Area has been an inspiration for her and how her passion is at the heart of everything she does.
"There are no words to explain the love I have for the people in my community," Cabreira said. "It's not just about a product, it's about impacting life and relationships."
Learn more about Fulfillene and Cabreira's focus on womens' health at fulfillene.com.
About Fulfillene:
Fulfillene is a women-owned, revolutionary brand for women's intimate health, prioritizing comfort and support for women experiencing challenges to their everyday intimate health and function. Their intimate skin moisturizer is water-based, naturally pH-balanced, and paraben-free with no animal testing and no added fragrance.
About the Founder of Fulfillene:
Rachael Cabreira, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, a family nurse practitioner, hormone and sexual health expert, founded Fulfillene to create resources and solutions for womens' treatment and to make a difference in their quality of life.
Media Contact:
Rachael Cabriera
925-708-3943
335301@email4pr.com
SOURCE Fulfillene
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.