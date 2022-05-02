Fulfillene Featured in Best of East Bay; Founder Helps Hometown Women

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachael Cabreira, born and raised in Walnut Creek, is excited to launch a new women's health product line to help improve the lives of local women. Fulfillene's patent-pending moisturizer is science-based and meets a need for better female intimate health products.

"Working at my clinic in Walnut Creek, it's become a destination for women to come tell their stories. We get to the root cause of their health challenges," Cabreira said. "These women inspire me, and I want to help them have the quality of life they deserve."

Created with pure, clean ingredients and clinically tested, the Fulfillene intimate skin moisturizer is award-winning. Cabreira, a hormone expert herself, is featured in the 2022 edition of Faces Of East Bay and recognized as "The Face of Hormone Therapy." With more than 20 years of experience, she is passionate about helping women take care of their minds, bodies, and spirits throughout a woman's lifespan.

Fulfillene's patent-pending unique peptide formulation helps stimulate the body's natural collagen production to restore and maintain healthy skin. Developed to reactivate the growth passageways lost through natural skin aging, this water-based intimate skin moisturizer is designed to preserve the skin's protection barrier. This powerful ingredient combination gives the user a difference she can feel.

Cabreira's mission is to redefine health for women across the nation, including peri-menopause women, postpartum mothers, and breast cancer survivors. It's her belief a woman's daily habits impact her family and community and that it's time for intimate health to evolve.

The Fulfillene founder says her home base in the Bay Area has been an inspiration for her and how her passion is at the heart of everything she does.

"There are no words to explain the love I have for the people in my community," Cabreira said. "It's not just about a product, it's about impacting life and relationships."

Learn more about Fulfillene and Cabreira's focus on womens' health at fulfillene.com .

About Fulfillene:

Fulfillene is a women-owned, revolutionary brand for women's intimate health, prioritizing comfort and support for women experiencing challenges to their everyday intimate health and function. Their intimate skin moisturizer is water-based, naturally pH-balanced, and paraben-free with no animal testing and no added fragrance.

About the Founder of Fulfillene:

Rachael Cabreira, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, a family nurse practitioner, hormone and sexual health expert, founded Fulfillene to create resources and solutions for womens' treatment and to make a difference in their quality of life.

Media Contact:

Rachael Cabriera

925-708-3943

335301@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulfillene-featured-in-best-of-east-bay-founder-helps-hometown-women-301536690.html

SOURCE Fulfillene