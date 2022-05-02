Clearway Pain Solutions Announces Newest Office Location in Bethesda, MD

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with high anticipation that Clearway Pain Solutions announces their newest location in Bethesda, MD opening May 2022. The office will be located at 6410 Rockledge Dr #421 Bethesda, MD 20817 and will be staffed by Dr. Anna Irwin.

Clearway Pain Solutions is a leading interventional pain management practice focused on relieving pain, restoring function, and renewing the quality of life for their patients. Clearway serves as a one-stop, comprehensive, integrated system of advanced pain solution treatments and as the end-to-end coordinator of interventional treatments, medication management, chiropractic services, physical therapy, massage therapy, and regenerative medicine, along with lab testing, durable medical equipment, and pharmacy services. The practice also specializes in helping patients recover from workplace and auto accident injuries.

Dr. Anna Irwin is a Dual Board Certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management. After graduating summa cum laude from Gannon University she earned her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating at the top of her class. She completed her Anesthesia Residency at Thomas Jefferson University, being chosen to serve as Chief Resident and receiving both the Excellence in Anesthesia and the Teaching Awards at graduation.

Dr. Irwin continued her studies in Interventional Pain at the prestigious University of Virginia Fellowship Program where she remained on faculty for six years as both an Assistant Professor and the Associated Fellowship Director. While teaching Pain Fellows at UVA, Dr. Irwin was involved in clinical trials testing novel procedures and gained extensive experience in inpatient/outpatient pain management as well as authoring numerous papers and textbook chapters.

Dr. Irwin firmly believes in a multimodal approach to Pain Management, simultaneously addressing the physiological, physical and psychological components of your pain. She uses state of the art technology including radio frequency ablation, neuromodulation and kyphoplasty for minimally invasive treatment of chronic back, extremity, head, neck and joint pain. She is well versed and skilled in treating all areas of complex pain management.

"I'm very excited to join the Bethesda community with the opening of Clearway's newest office location. I look forward to offering individualized, high-quality care and innovative pain solutions to patients in the Bethesda area," says Dr. Irwin.

For more information, please contact Clearway Pain Solutions at info@clearwaypain.com. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting www.clearwaypain.com or calling 855-527-7246.

